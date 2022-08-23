This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in promo photos
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby receive gutting news ahead of This Morning return

By Katy Brent

Sad news for This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby today (Tuesday August 23).

They’ve been snubbed in the nominations for this year’s National Television Awards.

TV’s golden couple haven’t made it onto the shortlist for the Best Presenter category, but their co-host, Alison Hammond, has.

Ant and Dec are shortlisted for the 21st year in a row.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby This Morning promo photo
Holly and Phil have been snubbed by the NTAs (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters

It’s not all bad news though as This Morning has made it to the last round for the Daytime TV award.

They’ll be facing stiff competition though with The Chase, The Repair Shop and Loose Women all in the same category.

Streaming services, Netflix and Prime Video are also tipped to do well, with more nominations than any previous year.

A TV insider told The Sun: “The NTAs produce surprises year in, year out and that’s all down to the fact it is voted for by viewers. There’s no box-ticking, or careful balancing act between channels, just good, honest opinions.

“Changing viewing habits continue to throw curveballs into the nominations too, with Netflix nabbing a whopping eight nods despite it losing out at the TV Baftas.”

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway’s documentary Caring For Derek has also made the shortlist for best Authored Documentary.

Holly Willoughby in a white turtle neck presenting This Morning with Phillip Schofield
The duo are preparing to return next month (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

The snub will come as a blow to Holly and Phil, who are readying themselves to return to This Morning next month.

They’ve been off air over the summer, while replacement hosts have stepped in for them.

And some of the pairings are proving even more popular than Holly and Phil, who have fronted the show since 2009.

Viewers are particularly loving this week’s presenting team of Rylan Clark and Ruth Langsford.

Who presented This Morning today?

Some even called for the couple to replace Phil and Holly for good.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, some fans claimed that the regular hosts have ‘had their day’ and it’s time for a new set of presenters.

One said: “Ruth and Rylan back on @thismorning wow, Ruth finally back after almost a year.

Ruth Langsford and Rylan Clark hosting This Morning smiling at camera
Ruth and Rylan are hosting This Morning this week (Credit: ITV)

“Can they replace Phil and Holly now? Ruth needs to be on more than a week.”

Another agreed, adding: “Controversial opinion here, I’m sure but… Phil and Holly have had their day. Ruth and Rylan should host full-time. I said what I said.”

A third replied: “Agree!”

