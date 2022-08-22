This Morning viewers demand Ruth and Rylan replace Holly and Phil permanently

After today’s successful episode of This Morning, fans are calling for Ruth Langsford and Rylan Clark to host the show full time.

Some fans believe that Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield ‘have had their day’ and that it’s time for a new set of presenters.

Today was Ruth and Rylan’s first day hosting of the week (Credit: ITV)

Ruth and Rylan on This Morning

This Morning’s usual presenters, Holly and Phil, are taking their summer holidays away from the show.

This meant that the show had to replace them with special guest presenters such as Josie Gibson, Rochelle Humes, Craig Doyle and Andi Peters.

This week, however, we will have the pleasure of watching Ruth and Rylan present together, a fan favourite already, it seems.

Today was their first day on air together, and fans were delighted, with some suggesting that they replace Holly and Phil.

Viewers have suggested that Holly and Phil should be replaced (Credit: Cover Images)

This Morning today

This Morning viewers took to Twitter after today’s show to express their opinions.

One said: “Ruth and Rylan back on @thismorning wow, Ruth finally back after almost a year.

“Can they replace Phil and Holly now? Ruth needs to be on more than a week.”

Can they replace Phil and Holly now? Ruth needs to be on more than a week.

Another agreed by saying: “Controversial opinion here, I’m sure but… Phil and Holly have had their day. Ruth and Rylan should host full-time. I said what I said.”

A third replied: “Agree!”

A fourth agreed: “Phil and Holly definitely have had their day.”

Others gushed over Rylan and Ruth today.

One said on Twitter: “@Rylan and Ruth should’ve been hosting #thismorning the whole summer their banter and chemistry is just brilliant.”

Read more: This Morning fans divided as ‘unprofessional’ Andi and Rochelle lose it during awkward interview

Another wrote: “Thoroughly enjoying Ruth and Rylan on #ThisMorning fantastic chemistry.”

A third added: “I love Rylan and Ruth. Best week so far!”

Do you like watching Rylan and Ruth host This Morning? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.