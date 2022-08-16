This Morning fans divided as ‘unprofessional’ Andi and Rochelle lose it during awkward interview

This Morning viewers have expressed their thoughts on Andi Peters and Rochelle Humes‘ awkward interview with Patrick the Pony and his owner Kirk.

We had no idea this was going to happen, but we’ll now have the Patrick the Pony song going round in our head ALL DAY! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/LfzyqdpMU2 — This Morning (@thismorning) August 16, 2022

Rochelle on This Morning

Patrick the Pony and his owner Kirk Petrakis appeared on This Morning today (August 16) after the animal was banned from a local pub.

At the end of the interview, Kirk asked the presenters if he had time to sing them a song, to which Andi had to contain his laughter.

He then sang a song about Patrick the Pony, to which Andi and Rochelle could be heard giggling.

After Kirk finshed the song, the presenters thanked him and Rochelle could barely speak from laughing.

Viewers appeared divided over the moment on Twitter.

Kirk sang a song about Patrick the Pony while the presenters tried to stifle their laughs (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

One fan stated: “When someone is asked to be a guest on @thismorning at least show them some respect. Laughing with someone is different to laughing at them. The end of the interview was embarrassing.”

Laughing with someone is different to laughing at them. The end of the interview was embarrassing.

Another said “Andi Peters is a disgrace making fun of that beautiful man with Patrick the Pony. He obviously doesn’t know how amazing Pets As Therapy is.”

Fans took to Twitter to call out the presenters (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “Loved Patrick the mayor pony and the song his owner sang, shame the presenters were laughing.”

“Nope, that isn’t cool laughing at this man singing. He has a good heart, totally unprofessional,” one tweeted.

Not everyone felt that the presenters reaction was awkward or insensitive though.

One fan expressed: “That just made my day your faces omg, I would of wet myself laughing.”

One defended the presenters, saying: “If something catches you by surprise and makes you laugh, you cannot control it.

“Some of you clearly lead a very boring life and have no reason to laugh. It wasn’t deliberately disrespectful.”

Read More: This Morning viewers ‘switch off’ as shrieking ‘Viking’ children cause chaos in interview

One viewer tweeted: “Just spat my brew all over laughing at Andi Peters trying to hold his laugh in at Patrick the pony song.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.