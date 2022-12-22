This Morning presenters Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson announced a shake-up today, with Craig’s replacement for This Morning tomorrow being announced.

Loveable Irish presenter Craig finished his four-day stint with Josie Gibson on the show today (December 22).

While Josie joked about her sadness over his “last day”, the presenter was actually just hot-footing it back home to Ireland for Christmas.

Craig Doyle’s stint with Josie on This Morning has come to an end (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters in pre-Christmas shake-up

Last week, This Morning was presented by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

Usual hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are off enjoying an extended Christmas break.

This week, Josie was joined by Craig from Monday through to Thursday, much to delight of viewers.

But she announced it was his last day at the start of the show today.

Josie said: “It’s a day of joy because we have only three days til Christmas, but it is a very sad day… it is really sad…it’s Craig’s last day.”

She joked: “He’s going back to Ireland, never to be seen again.”

Who’s replacing Craig on This Morning?

But at the end of the flagship show, Craig announced that Andi Peters will be joining Josie tomorrow (December 23).

“On tomorrow, Andi Peters steps into my shoes to host with Josie,” he told viewers.

The Good Morning Britain favourite has presented alongside Josie several times in the past.

Andi also won strong praise after a show with Rochelle Humes in September.

One viewer wrote: “Got to say Andi Peters on This Morning is fantastic. Rochelle is dealing with his energy fantastically. Utterly engaging.”

A second wrote: “Andi Peters was very good on This Morning. I don’t understand why he’s been restricted to competition promos – unless he wants it that way.

“He even managed fab chemistry with Rochelle Humes – thus far, only her husband has really done that.”

And another said: “Andi Peters is always so bright and cheerful.”

Andi given ‘warning’

Earlier this week, though, Andi was issued with a ‘noise ban’ warning while filming on GMB.

Andi wanted to use fake snow during one of his competition segments, but he told hosts Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard that they couldn’t use it before 8am as the machine was too loud.

Andi said: “I know I promised snow a little bit earlier but there was a small issue.”

He ushered someone in, saying: “Would you like to come in sir?”

A man wearing a high-vis vest appeared and said: “Sorry Mr Peters, due to 269117B appendix 6.1 there is no snow allowed before 8am.

“This snow is a little bit too noisy!”

“Okay thank you very much,” Andi replied.

Ben asked: “Is that because of the residents in the hotel?”

Andi said: “Literally! A literal fact the snow is too noisy. We cannot have snow until 8am.”

Ben joked: “Hold on, the snow is too noisy but you’re not too noisy?”

“How can you not be noisier than snow?” Kate asked as Andi replied: “Apparently not. These are dulcet tones.

“There are people are waking up to the sound of this mellow voice this morning.”

