Josie Gibson delivered a blow to This Morning viewers today after making a sad announcement about Craig Doyle.

The pair have been at the helm of the show this week, to the delight of viewers.

But seconds after opening the ITV show on Thursday, Josie delivered some bittersweet news.

What was the sad news Josie Gibson shared on This Morning?

Just seconds after the opening credits ended, Josie appeared on screen with former Holiday presenter Craig to her left.

She said: “It’s a really joyful day, because we’ve got three days ’til Christmas.

“But it’s also a very sad day today, it’s really sad, can I cry, can I cry?”

Josie pretended to weep and wipe tears from her eyes.

Craig reached out to touch her arm and asked: “Why? What’s happened?”

The former Big Brother winner told viewers: “It’s Craig’s last day; he’s going home, all the way to Ireland.”

As sad music started to play in the background, a faux emotional Josie dramatically added: “Never to be seen again.”

The music was cut, before Josie declared: “Only joking! It’s not your last day.”

Her co-host then joked: “If anyone’s on the M4 at half past 12 today, get off the motorway as I’m rushing to the airport.”

Love these two, best out of all of them.

Craig is heading back to his home in the countryside of County Wicklow on Ireland’s east coast.

The BT sports presenter lives with his wife Doon and their four children.

The chemistry between he and Josie has had viewers begging for more.

Viewers demand ‘dream team’ present full time

Last week, Alison Hammond and Dermot O ‘Leary presented the morning show.

Usual hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are away on an extended Christmas break.

Viewers were delighted when Bristolian Josie and Irish Craig appeared on screens on Monday this week.

Josie had announced she and Craig would be on This Morning with a post to her Instagram on the weekend.

She wrote: “Me and the fine Red wine that is Craig Doylewill be back on your screens tomorrow on This Morning from 10am.

“We have lots of incredible guests on the lead up to Christmas.”

One fan responded: “About time, you are both brilliant, you should be presenting more.”

A second said: “Brilliant! Wish you two and Vernon, Dermot and Alison were permanent! No offence but Phil has had his day.”

And another wrote: “I will be watching tomorrow, love these two, best out of all of them, need to be permanent.”

The pair were dubbed the “dream team” by This Morning regular Kat Farmer, who presents the fashion segment.

Meanwhile, viewers have sinced called for Josie and Craig to take over full time as one said on Twitter: “Craig & Josie need to be the main presenters on #ThisMorning. That is all.”

Another wrote: “I’d love Craig and Josie to be permanent fixtures on This Morning. They work so well together and Josie is just lovely and genuine.”

