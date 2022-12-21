This Morning fans all asking same question about Josie Gibson’s appearance today

Josie Gibson left This Morning viewers swooning over her outfit today as she wore a stunning velvet jumpsuit.

Craig Doyle and Josie are currently covering the This Morning hosting job until Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield return on Christmas Day.

Fans are enjoying the change in format so far, but it was her gorgeous green outfit that had fans talking.

So where is the star’s outfit from?

This Morning presenter Josie Gibson stunned in forest green jumpsuit on the ITV show (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson on This Morning today

Josie raised pulses in a velvet green outfit on This Morning today.

The presenter appeared on the show alongside co-host Craig, who’s hosted the daytime show before with Josie.

The duo have been hosting This Morning since Monday while Holly and Phil are off for Christmas.

And fans couldn’t get over her stunning appearance on the ITV show today!

Numerous viewers rushed to Twitter to compliment the star’s look and demand to know where her outfit is from.

One fan tweeted: “@josiestweet another wonderful job on @thismorning. You’re such as great presenter. Where is your gorgeous green outfit from?”

Another wrote: “@josiestweet you looked fabulous on @thismorning in your green velvet pant suit. Where is it from please, I LOVE it!”

A third added: “LOVE Josie’s emerald green velvet shirt dress on @thismorning. Where is it from please?”

Someone else tweeted: “Josie Gibson looks really different today. What is it? #josiegibson #ThisMorning.”

Josie’s velvet jumpsuit can be found in John Lewis for £99 (Credit: ITV)

What is Josie wearing on the show?

Josie looked gorgeous in a velvet green shirt jumpsuit, styled with wide legs and blouson sleeves, on This Morning today.

The jumpsuit was made by Somerset by Alice Temperley and can be found in John Lewis for £99.

She paired the outfit with chic black heels and a pair of silver hoop earrings.

The presenter also had her blonde locks styled in loose curls to complete the look.

Josie’s stunning appearance came after she almost brought guest star James Purefoy to tears on the show yesterday.

The Taunton actor came onto the ITV show to talk about the upcoming BBC Two series Marie Antoinette.

But he couldn’t help but become tearful over Josie’s accent.

He told her: “I’m so happy to hear your voice and hear your accent on national television. It makes me a bit teary.”

Josie’s co-host Craig then asked: “What is it about hearing Josie’s accent that makes you so emotional?”

Composing himself, James then replied: “I don’t think you hear a Westcountry accent [on TV] very often and when you do, they’re often stereotypical and they’re not ones you want to be associated with. So, when you hear it just as part of a normal day on television, it’s really nice to hear.”

How sweet!

