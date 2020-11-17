Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning
TV

This Morning: Phillip Schofield leaves Holly Willoughby in giggles as he almost drops f-bomb

Phil and Holly were talking about a fly infestation in the studio

By Rebecca Carter

This Morning host Phillip Schofield almost dropped the f-bomb on the show today.

The presenter was discussing a fly infestation in the ITV studio with his co-star Holly Willoughby.

The pair had finished watching a segment by Phil Vickery on gypsy tarts.

Phillip Schofield on This Morning
Phillip Schofield almost dropped the f-bomb on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield nearly swore on This Morning

However, Holly and Phil were surprised there weren’t any tarts in the studio for them to taste test.

Holly joked: “I think the flies got it, blame the flies.

Read more: This Morning fans heartbroken as tearful mum reveals daughter is bullied for being ginger

“There’s one on cue, I told they were showbiz flies.”

Phil then said: “We are overrun with them at the moment. It’s an infestation of cluster fu… flies.”

Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Holly was amused by Phil’s mishap (Credit: ITV)

Holly burst into hysterics as he said: “Nearly.”

What did This Morning fans say?

Meanwhile, one person said on Twitter: “Cluster flies Phil not cluster [bleep].”

In addition, another wrote: “@Schofe Soooooo close… Cluster Fu!!! #ThisMorning.”

Phil’s mishap was also poked fun at by the This Morning official Twitter account.

Alongside a clip of the moment, it wrote: “Note to self – don’t say cluster on live TV!

“In the words of @Schofe… ‘Nearly!'”

Meanwhile, elsewhere on the show, Phil hit out at a “miserable” Spin to Win caller.

During the segment, one woman answered the phone and said “hello” rather than the pass phrase.

Phil exclaimed: “No! Victoria! That was a miserable hello, wasn’t it?

This Morning Spin To Win
Phil said one Spin to Win caller was “miserable” (Credit: ITV)

“‘Oh hello’! She’s gonna be really sad now… ‘I’ve missed out on all that money!'”

After another call fail, the third viewer answered with the correct phrase and played for cash.

Read more: This Morning star Phillip Schofield says marriage and family are ‘a work in progress’

Meanwhile, Judith won £750 and an I’m A Celebrity t-shirt and water bottle despite admitting she doesn’t want the popular ITV show.

Holly told her: “You might have some friends who will want this t-shirt.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Gorka Marquez sends sweet birthday message to Gemma Atkinson
Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez issues apology to girlfriend Gemma Atkinson on her birthday
piers Morgan on GMB
GMB: Piers Morgan hits out at I’m A Celebrity viewers as they complain to Ofcom over Jordan North
Christmas cancelled
Will Christmas be cancelled? Families could be banned from mixing ‘for months’
Vernon Kay on I'm A Celeb
Vernon Kay strips off on I’m A Celeb in shower scenes as viewers all make same joke
When does Oliver die in Coronation Street?
Coronation Street SPOILERS: when does Oliver die? All hope is lost for Leanne
latest Emmerdale spoilers
Emmerdale SPOILERS: Next week’s First Look in 10 pictures