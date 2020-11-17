This Morning host Phillip Schofield almost dropped the f-bomb on the show today.
The presenter was discussing a fly infestation in the ITV studio with his co-star Holly Willoughby.
The pair had finished watching a segment by Phil Vickery on gypsy tarts.
Phillip Schofield nearly swore on This Morning
However, Holly and Phil were surprised there weren’t any tarts in the studio for them to taste test.
Holly joked: “I think the flies got it, blame the flies.
“There’s one on cue, I told they were showbiz flies.”
Phil then said: “We are overrun with them at the moment. It’s an infestation of cluster fu… flies.”
Holly burst into hysterics as he said: “Nearly.”
What did This Morning fans say?
Meanwhile, one person said on Twitter: “Cluster flies Phil not cluster [bleep].”
In addition, another wrote: “@Schofe Soooooo close… Cluster Fu!!! #ThisMorning.”
Phil’s mishap was also poked fun at by the This Morning official Twitter account.
Note to self – don't say cluster on live TV! 🙊
In the words of @Schofe… 'Nearly!' 😂 pic.twitter.com/zx4a7q1xcL
— This Morning (@thismorning) November 17, 2020
Alongside a clip of the moment, it wrote: “Note to self – don’t say cluster on live TV!
“In the words of @Schofe… ‘Nearly!'”
Meanwhile, elsewhere on the show, Phil hit out at a “miserable” Spin to Win caller.
During the segment, one woman answered the phone and said “hello” rather than the pass phrase.
Phil exclaimed: “No! Victoria! That was a miserable hello, wasn’t it?
“‘Oh hello’! She’s gonna be really sad now… ‘I’ve missed out on all that money!'”
After another call fail, the third viewer answered with the correct phrase and played for cash.
Meanwhile, Judith won £750 and an I’m A Celebrity t-shirt and water bottle despite admitting she doesn’t want the popular ITV show.
Holly told her: “You might have some friends who will want this t-shirt.”
