This Morning viewers took to Twitter today (April 26) to brand the show’s daily phone-in “awkward” for host Phillip Schofield.

Introducing the segment, host Phil said: “We’ve been asking for your calls on betrayal all morning.”

One of the callers then revealed that her husband of 20 years had been living four different lives with four different women.

With co-host Holly Willoughby by his side, Phil declared: “20 years is a long time, isn’t it.”

This Morning viewers took to Twitter to brand today’s phone-in ’embarrassing’ for host Phillip Schofield (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say about Phillip Schofield?

Viewers found the segment “awkward” viewing, with many calling Phil’s admission that he’s gay a betrayal to his wife of 28 years, Stephanie Lowe.

Phil came out live on This Morning in February 2020 during a highly emotional interview with Holly.

He and wife Steph are still on good terms, with Phil moving into a new home back in September.

However, some viewers cruelly quipped that Phil was “sweating” and they admitted they were “just waiting for Phil’s wife to call in”.

“Phil shifting awkwardly in his seat,” claimed one viewer.

“Phil squirming in his seat!” claimed another.

Another commented: “Phil wants the ground to swallow him up.”

“And now, on the subject of betrayal, we have a call from ‘Steph’…,” another viewer commented.

Phillip Schofield with his wife Stephanie Lowe (Credit: Splash News)

This Morning viewers: ‘Bit rich coming from Phil’

Some also picked Phil up for his comments on a viewer’s husband living a double life.

“Is Phil criticising someone for leading a double life? I’ve heard it all now!!” they declared.

“‘20 years is a long time’ – bit rich coming from Phil,” said another.

“Least it wasn’t 30 years living a lie, eh Phil,” said another viewer.

Another said the host deserved an Oscar for his “acting” skills during the segment.

“Philip Schofield needs an Oscar for acting shocked at a caller saying her man was living a double life for years.

“Philip’s like: ‘HOW?! How could someone do that!?'” said another.

Holly Willoughby was back on the show alongside Phil today (Credit: ITV)

Phone-in should’ve been delayed

However, some said that the segment should’ve really been saved till Friday, when Alison Hammond hosts the show with Dermot O’Leary.

Another said that the show had “embarrassed” Phil by holding the phone-in today.

“They really should have saved this call in segment till Friday,” said one viewer.

Another wondered: “Who did Phil [bleep] off for #ThisMorning to second-hand embarrass him like this with this segment?”

