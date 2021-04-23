Holly Willoughby is currently away from This Morning studios but has kept her Instagram fans up to date with snaps of her family life.

The star‘s latest candid shot shows son Chester giving her ‘the finger’ as he hides under his duvet to avoid school.

The cheeky snap was shared with Holly’s 7.1 million Instagram followers this morning.

Holly Willoughby has been enjoying family time away from This Morning (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In the cute snap, son Chester can be seen hiding under a stuffed rabbit and duvet as he avoids the early morning wake-up call from mum Holly. Don’t worry Chester, we feel you!

Holly captioned the post: “Someone didn’t want to go to school today… I hope Chester was pointing at me!”

Within the snap, her son can be seen pointing with his index finger playfully, rather than swearing at her.

However, fans were quick to joke at his pointing. One wrote: “I thought that was the middle finger there!!”

Additionally, another added: “I have a feeling he got mixed up and that was supposed to be the middle finger.”

However, many fans were sympathising with Chester’s reluctance to get up and said they know just how he feels. One fan commented: “That’s how I feel most mornings. Bless him.”

Another shared: “Same feeling in our house this morning! Nearly the weekend.”

The post has gathered over 25,000 likes since being uploaded this morning.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be reunited next week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When is Holly Willoughby back on This Morning?

The 40-year-old presenter usually joins Phillip Schofield on the sofa every Monday to Thursday. However, she’s been enjoying a much needed break recently.

Holly is set to return to the show next Monday (April 26), but this week Rochelle Humes has stepped in to front the show.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary returned to host.

