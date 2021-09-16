This Morning: Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby pay touching tribute to Heather Bone following tragic death

This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willougby paid an emotional tribute to Heather Bone, who sadly died on Tuesday (September 14).

Heather inspired viewers with her appearances on the show during her battle with terminal cancer.

And now the programme – where Heather made such an impression on viewers – paid its own tribute, calling her “an amazing lady”.

Phil and Holly paid their own tribute (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: When did Heather Bone first appear?

Heather, 41, first appeared on the show with Alison Hammond during the Dosh On Your Doorstep competition.

She explained that she was suffering from terminal breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

But far from being downbeat about it, she said she wanted to win the money to help fund a ‘going away’ party for friends and family.

And, as the weeks ticked by, she also managed to tick off items on her bucket list – from getting Gordon Ramsay to tell her to “[bleep] off” and meeting Craig David.

Alison met Heather on This Morning in June (Credit: ITV)

What did Phil and Holly say about Heather?

Over footage of Heather’s first appearance on the show, the presenting duo paid their respects to Heather.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Heather Bone passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening,” Holly said.

Phillip added: “You may remember Heather from the time she took part in our competition Dosh On Your Doorstep.

“She was raising money to go towards her Wait Before I Go Go party.

“An amazing lady.”

“She really was,” Holly said.

“She stayed positive until the end. Heather enjoyed her final months living her life to the fullest, and our thoughts go out to her family and friends at this time.”

Heather Bone at her farewell party (Credit: ITV)

How did Alison pay tribute?

When the news broke, Alison Hammond – who appeared with Heather onscreen – paid her own tribute.

“God bless Heather on her next journey now, I’m so honoured to have met her. RIP Heather,” she replied to the Bone family as they announced the news.

The announcement said: “After a long battle with cancer, mum went in the most peaceful and perfect way last night.

“Mum inspired so many people and will do for years to come, she always put others first and ALWAYS stayed positive which kept the whole family going.”