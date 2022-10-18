This Morning star Phil Vickery has set the record straight after he was pictured kissing ex-wife Fern Britton’s friend, Lorraine Stanton.

Phil and Fern were married for 20 years before they announced their split in January 2020.

This Morning chef Phil Vickery ‘kisses’ ex-wife Fern Britton’s friend

In the pictures, obtained by The Sun, This Morning star Phil can be seen sharing a kiss with Lorraine – in what appeared to be a public display of affection.

A source said at the time: “They look like teenagers in love and that will be just so hurtful for Fern.”

After the images emerged online, Fern was the first to take to social media to share her feelings.

Appearing to deny claims that Phil and Lorraine are together, she tweeted: “Good morning all. Just to clear up any concerns. It is not true.”

Phil speaks out on kiss with Fern’s friend

And now, Phil has finally commented on the nature of the pictures, insisting there is no romance between the pair.

Speaking to Daily Mail, the 61-year-old chef said he and Lorraine are “just mates” and that Fern’s social media post confirmed there was no bad blood between the pair.

When asked about his potential new romance with Fern’s friend, Phil replied: “Could not possibly comment on that because she’s just a friend.

“We’re just mates having lunch for goodness sake.”

He added that 65-year-old Fern accepted his explanation, adding: “Yes, she put a tweet out. There you go, we’re friends.”

Lorraine Stanton breaks silence over Phil Vickery ‘kiss’ claims

Last month (September 30) Fern’s friend Lorraine also broke her silence to share more insight into the alleged incident.

She told Mail Online that it’s been a ‘difficult time’ for her and confirmed that her marriage appears to be over.

However, she insisted that the latest pictures have nothing to do with the breakdown in her marriage.

“It’s a difficult time for me and the family. I don’t actually live in the marital home anymore and it’s got nothing to do with the latest incident over the pictures,” she said.

“We are going through a grieving period as a family, and I’ve also just lost my stepfather. My children are feeling very vulnerable, and they are very upset about the whole situation.”

Lorraine’s husband Simon, when asked about the pictures, added: “I don’t know when I’ll be in a position to speak to my wife about them. I’m not at home and the moment and neither is my wife; she hasn’t been there for a while.”

Fern Britton on her life after Phil Vickery split

Meanwhile, Fern previously ditched her old life and decided to move to the coast of Cornwall. Following the breakdown of her marriage, the TV presenter wanted to start over.

She told Good Housekeeping: “The last three years have been very hard; I lost my parents, I lost my marriage. I lost my other home in Buckinghamshire, too, because Phil lives there now and I’m in Cornwall.

“My approach has always been, head down, keep going, and for the first time in my life, I’m thinking, hang on, where shall I go now? – and that’s quite nice. Suddenly, the world is my oyster,” she added.

