This Morning pensioner, 81, reveals details of wedding night after marrying young Egyptian lover

This Morning pensioner Iris Jones stunned Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as she shared details about her wedding to her Egyptian lover.

Iris, 81, shot to fame earlier this year when she discussed her bedroom antics with Mohamed Ahmed Ibriham, 35, in great detail.

Now, months later, the couple have finally married and appeared on Thursday’s show via video link from their honeymoon.

This Morning pensioner Iris has married younger lover Mohamed (Credit: ITV)

What did Iris Jones say on This Morning?

Iris said: “It finally fell into place and it was third time lucky for the two of us. Now we’re at Sharm El-Sheikh on our honeymoon.”

Speaking about her wedding day, Iris said it wasn’t traditional and was an “exchange of documents”.

She continued: “We had to sign several documents with a signature and a thumbprint.

“After that, the documents were handed over to us to say that we are married.

Iris said their wedding night “wasn’t as difficult” as their first night being intimate (Credit: ITV)

“But it’s all in Arabic, I don’t know what it says. It might say that I’m completely under his thumb.

“If that’s the case then I’m not!”

When asked how they celebrated after tying the knot and whether they had a reception, Iris revealed: “No, we went to KFC for chicken and French fries.”

Mohamed laughed: “Very honest!”

Mohamed and Iris on their honeymoon in Egypt (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Iris and Mohamed’s wedding night?

Revealing details of their wedding night, Iris admitted: “It was just the same as the first night really expect it wasn’t as difficult.”

She had previously revealed the couple used a whole tube of KY Jelly after a “rough” first night being intimate together.

Meanwhile, Iris went on to ask Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “get the whip out” and get Mohamed a visa to live in the UK.

She said: “If Boris Johnson is listening, do your best and get the whip out and get Mohamed a visa for the UK.

“He would be an asset for the country, he’s a qualified engineer and would be good for the economy.”

Phil and Holly stunned by Iris’ wedding comments (Credit: ITV)

However, Iris admitted she’s been getting “the silent treatment” from her family since marrying Mohamed.

She said: “I’ll probably get in touch with them when I’m about to return to England on the 11th of December.

“I need to know how they feel about Mohamed. He is wonderful, he really is wonderful.

“We love one another and that’s all that matters.”

Meanwhile, some viewers expressed their concerns for Iris.

One said: “I’m actually worried about Iris he is obviously using her.”

Another wrote: “Call me cynical but I’ve got a really bad feeling about this whole Iris and Mohamed marriage.”

