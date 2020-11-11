Phillip Schofield hosts this Morning with Holly Willoughby
This Morning: Phillip Schofield addresses Remembrance Day two-minute silence gaffe as viewers fume

The two-minute silence was held at 11am on Wednesday

This Morning host Phillip Schofield addressed a Remembrance Day two-minute silence gaffe on today’s show.

On Wednesday, Phil and Holly Willoughby invited viewers to join them in the national two-minute silence to remember those who lost their life in war.

However, viewers were left unimpressed after there appeared to be a mix-up with timings between the show and the silence held at the Belfast City Hall.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby hold two minute silence on This Morning
Phillip Schofield addressed a Remembrance Day two-minute silence gaffe on today’s This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning?

The show cut to different locations, including Big Ben and The Cenotaph, as Holly and Phil began the two-minute silence.

However, as the camera cut to Belfast, an official began speaking to thank the public for joining him.

He said: “It is two minutes past eleven, thank you for joining us in this act of remembrance and observing the two-minute silence.”

After two minutes were up, Phil told viewers: “I think someone’s watch was wrong half-way through there, but these things happen.”

This Morning remembrance two minutes silence
An official in Belfast spoke during This Morning’s two-minute silence (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say?

One person said on Twitter: “You had one job Belfast, one job!!!! Disgusting.”

I think someone’s watch was wrong half-way through there.

Another wrote: “Wow terrible attempt at the two-minute silence #ThisMorning.”

A third tweeted: “Well done to the guy who spoke over the two-minute silence 1 minute early.”

A fourth wrote: “Belfast utterly disrespectful for that #ThisMorning.”

Meanwhile, others defended the show and insisted it wasn’t their fault.

One added: “Everyone gunning for This Morning for talking through the two-minute silence when it was clear as day that it was Belfast who [bleep] it up and spoke halfway through.”

Another said: “It wasn’t the fault of #ThisMorning or @Schofe and @hollywills that the man from Belfast spoke during the two-minutes silence.

“The Belfast clock must be slightly out!”

This Morning remembrance two minutes silence
The show joined the nation in paying tribute to those who lost their lives at war with a two-minute silence (Credit: ITV)

Another tweeted: “Watched and did the two-minute silence.

“The silence then got interrupted by the guy from Belfast due to their clock being two minutes faster than it should be.

“Got confused until it switched back to Big Ben.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

