This Morning host Holly Willoughby suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction minutes before going live on air.

The bubbly blonde uploaded her usual #HWstyle shot to Instagram and revealed her outfit for Thursday’s show (November 12).

She revealed she was wearing black Joseph trousers and a cream jumper by And Other Stories.

Holly teamed the outfit with what looked like a black pair of court shoes.

This Morning host Holly Willoughby suffered a wardrobe malfunction minutes before going on air (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby admits wardrobe malfunction

However, as the comments about her outfit came in thick and fast, Holly revealed her unfortunate wardrobe malfunction.

Taking to her stories, she shared a picture of her feet.

And it soon transpired that the star wasn’t actually wearing a pair of black shoes.

Yes, it appears Holly got dressed in the dark and was actually wearing one black shoe and one navy shoe.

Commenting on her Instagram post, she revealed: “And yes…. I’m wearing odd shoes!!”

The star’s followers were quick to rally round and admit the same has happened to them.

“We’ve all done this at least once in our lives,” one admitted.

Holly revealed she was wearing odd shoes on her Instagram Stories (Credit: Instagram)

Others said that if Holly hadn’t have pointed it out, they’d have never known.

“Can’t really tell!” another laughed.

“You couldn’t really tell in that light,” another agreed. “You might’ve got away with it.”

“I honestly couldn’t tell,” another added. “You look amazing.”

Another said things could’ve been worse…

We’ve all done this at least once in our lives.

“At least they’re not two left feet,” another joked.

“If it wasnt for your story, I’d have had no idea!” another declared. “Had to zoom in,” they said, adding two crying with laughter emojis.

The fan then pleaded: “Please go on air with odd shoes.”

So did Holly go on to present This Morning wearing odd shoes?

It appears not.

One eagle-eyed fan spotted that Holly had “changed them” before joining co-host Phillip Schofield to front today’s edition of ITV’s flagship morning TV show.

