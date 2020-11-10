Holly Willoughby wore a short floral dress to host Tuesday’s This Morning (November 10) and, while we think she looked gorgeous, not everyone was a fan.

After she posted her daily #HWstyle shot to Instagram, her followers took exception to the print, the collar and the length of the dress.

In fact, it appears the only thing they all agreed on was that they liked her stylish up do!

Viewers weren’t keen on the dress Holly Willoughby wore on Tuesday’s This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Which dress did Holly Willoughby wear on This Morning today?

Holly wore a £180 rose-print dress by Queens of Archive called Marianne.

Taking inspiration from the swinging ‘60s, it had a shorter hemline, a playful silhouette and an elevated shoulder.

She wore it styled with a detachable leather collar and that’s what gathered most of the dislikes on social media.

“Dress lovely but Holly, the collars – no!” said one of her followers, who added: “But you do look beautiful and outfit lovely otherwise.”

Dress lovely but Holly, the collars – no!

“Ditch the collars Holly,” another instructed.

“Love the dress, not so keen on the white collar though,” another added.

One took it a step further, though.

“Holly, you are so gorgeous and stylish, but this Quaker dress and collar that Mike Pence’s wife would wear,” they commented, adding the face palm emoji.

‘Too short’ and too expensive

Others weren’t keen on the price – or the length of the dress, which Holly wore with black opaque tights and black courts.

“Instantly went to buy the dress. Saw it’s £180 and thought never mind,” said one follower sadly.

“£180 though?!” another posted.

“No no no no – far too short,” said another.

Others told the This Morning host they’d seen her in better outfits.

“Don’t like the dress,” said one.

“I was thinking the same. Looks too old fashioned for Holly,” said another.

Seen you in better Holly, sorry,” said another follower apologetically.

“Not keen today,” said another wannabe Got Wan.

The dress has been a hit online, though (Credit: Queens of Archive)

It’s a sell out!

Lots of people were keen on the dress though.

At the time of going to press, it was pretty much sold out in all sizes online.

What did you think of Holly’s dress? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.