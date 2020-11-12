Jubilant Brits will enjoy an extra bank holiday next June to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Yes, in a world where COVID-19 dominates both the news and our thoughts, finally comes some good news.

The entire country will get an extra day off work next year to celebrate 70 years since Her Majesty the Queen acceded to the throne.

And, believe it or not, it’s all thanks to the government.

The nation will enjoy an extra bank holiday in June 2022

Which day does the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday fall on?

The Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee in February.

However, Brits will get to enjoy a hopefully sunny long weekend in June.

The late May bank holiday has been moved to Thursday June 2.

And an extra one has been added on Friday June 3, meaning Brits get a four-day weekend.

How will the Queen celebrate?

The Queen will celebrate her day of accession – February 6 – privately at Sandringham, at the end of her Christmas break there.

The day itself is a bittersweet one for the monarch as it is also the anniversary of her father’s death.



How will the nation celebrate?

Bunting and street parties will no doubt be the order of the day.

The Queen hopes as many people as possible will be able to celebrate as she reaches a milestone no other British monarch has reached.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden announced the day off. He said the Queen’s 70 years on the throne would be marked with a “once-in-a-generation show”.

We can all look forward to a special, four-day Jubilee weekend, when we will put on a spectacular, once-in-a-generation show that mixes the best of British ceremonial splendour with cutting-edge art and technology.

He added: “Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee will be a truly historic moment – and one that deserves a celebration to remember.

“We can all look forward to a special, four-day Jubilee weekend, when we will put on a spectacular, once-in-a-generation show that mixes the best of British ceremonial splendour with cutting-edge art and technology.

“It will bring the entire nation and the Commonwealth together in a fitting tribute to Her Majesty’s reign.”



Buckingham Palace also commented on the news.

In a statement, it said: “The Platinum Jubilee offers an opportunity for the Queen to express her thanks for the support and loyalty Her Majesty has received throughout her reign.

“The Queen hopes that as many people as possible will have the opportunity to join the celebrations.”

