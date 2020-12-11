This Morning got into the Christmas spirit today (Friday December 11) with its 2020 panto.

The show’s regular cast and special guests played out a special, socially distanced version of Cinderella.

But it wasn’t to everyone’s liking, with some viewers calling it “painful”.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield played Cinderella and Buttons (Credit: ITV)

What happened in the This Morning 2020 panto?

The fun started when Alison Hammond appeared as the Fairy Godmother, sent to look for costumes for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

“Prince Charming is throwing a socially distanced ball, and we’re all invited!” she said.

Phillip urged her to rub her lamp to see what would happen.

Alison transformed into the Fairy Godmother (Credit: ITV)

She was then transported to Dr Ranj’s Aladdin-style couch, where they spoke to a number of familiar faces.

The Speakmans – aka Nik and Eva Speakman – appeared, as did Gyles Brandreth and Dr Zoe Williams, all in panto costume.

Dr Ranj as Aladdin (Credit: ITV)

What else happened in the panto?

After the break, Alison presented Phil and Holly with their costumes.

Holly magically appeared in Cinderella’s ball gown and Phillip in a Buttons costume.

Holly loved the costume so much, she broke out of character and said: “I’m genuinely so happy, I’m struggling to keep it together and not cry.”

Joanna Lumley appeared as the evil stepmother (Credit: ITV)

Joanna Lumley then appeared as the evil stepmother, while Christopher Biggins, Vanessa Feltz, Martin Lewis and Phil Vickery were among more of the familiar faces dressed up.

Meanwhile, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford appeared as Santa Claus and Mrs Claus.

Finally, Sheridan Smith – dressed as Peter Pan(demic) – performed a showstopper at the end of the show.

Is this supposed to be funny? #ThisMorning — Fer (@LadyFerny) December 11, 2020

Just turned #thismorning on, what the bloody hell is going on?! — Abby Foley (@FoleyAbigail) December 11, 2020

Please make this stop! #ThisMorning — Penny Irvine 🌹 (@Surfingspaniel) December 11, 2020

How did viewers react?

It wasn’t long before viewers shared their views on the festive fun and it wasn’t a great start.

“Is this supposed to be funny?” one viewer tweeted.

Another said: “Just turned #thismorning on, what the bloody hell is going on?”

Finally, a third said simply: “Painful.”

I can’t believe how amused I am watching this Panto on #ThisMorning 2020 really has sent me crazy 😂🤦🏾‍♀️ — Lea D (@leancia_D) December 11, 2020

@thismorning i love this panto thank you for making wrapping presents more fun <33 #ThisMorning — izzy x (@blondetectives) December 11, 2020

#ThisMorning this panto is an absolute cheese fest. I LOVE IT! — 💜 Kirsty Ann💖 (@PandaPopKirsty) December 11, 2020

Some viewers loved it

But it wasn’t all bad.

Some viewers loved it and praised the show for brightening their day.

“I can’t believe how amused I am watching this panto on #ThisMorning, 2020 really has sent me crazy,” one tweeted.

“I love this panto,” another said. “Thank you for making wrapping presents fun.”

