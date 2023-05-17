This Morning boss ‘facing chop’ amid rumours of show ‘bloodbath’

A This Morning boss is reportedly facing the chop amid rumours of a show ‘bloodbath’ following Phil Scofield and Holly Willoughby’s ‘fall out.’

It’s fair to say the hit ITV show has been thrown into chaos these past few weeks. According to reports, all is not well between Holly and Phil – who have fronted the programme for 14 years together.

The former besties have continued to host This Morning together this week though. But viewers were not too impressed – with many noticing the “cringe” and “awkward” atmosphere.

And following claims that Phil’s days on the ITV show are coming to an end, it appears the 61-year-old is not the only one.

Things are apparently not good between Phil and Holly (Credit: ITV)

This Morning Phil Scofield and Holly Willoughby ‘feud’

The pair’s reign as the king and queen of daytime TV has seen them haul in 12 National Television Awards. But show staffers allegedly say the pair now do not seem to speak to each other unless on camera.

Since news of Holly and Phil’s ‘spat’, rumours have been flying around that he may decide to leave This Morning. And even Dancing On Ice, which he also hosts with Holly.

Many feel it is time for some fresh blood

And it seems that Phil isn’t the only one who could be in the frame to leave the long-running daytime show.

A source told The Sun: “Plans are being drawn up for a new look This Morning and, at the moment, Phil is not featuring in them. He has worked on the show for over two decades. Many feel it is time for some fresh blood.”

Phil’s This Morning boss could be getting the chop too (Credit: ITV)

This Morning boss ‘also in for the chop’

What’s more, This Morning boss Martin ­Frizell could also be forced to walk away from the show. Martin has been in charge since 2006 – but Insiders have claimed how, like Phil, he might be in line for the chop.

He has steered the ship for a long time but his handling of ‘Queuegate’ and now Holly and Phil’s row has been viewed by some as calamitous

The source added: “There is talk behind the scenes of Martin also being knifed as a bit of a fall guy, too — which might save some of the even more senior executives at the broadcaster if things spiral further.

“He has steered the ship for a long time but his handling of ‘Queuegate’ and now Holly and Phil’s row has been viewed by some as calamitous, and many junior members of staff have struggled with his old-school way of working.”

The insider went on to claim how the new show overhaul is going to be “from the top down,” noting that no one, regardless of their status “is bigger than the show”.

ED! has gone to ITV for comment.

Lorraine Kelly speaks out on Phil and Holly ‘feud’

It comes after Holly and Phil’s ITV co-star Lorraine chimed in to share her thoughts on all the alleged drama.

The Scottish presenter crossed over to Holly and Phil live in the studio on Monday and Tuesday from her self-titled breakfast show. Lorraine holds the ITV morning slot from 9am to 10am on weekdays. She recently spoke to The Sun where she shared her thoughts on the pair’s ‘feud.’

“Do you know what? They were back today. And it was business as usual. Everyone is just getting on with it,” she added: “I would be sad if they left the show. But I don’t think that is ever likely to happen and I think they’re just getting on with it.”

Read more: Timothy Schofield sentencing to deliver fresh blow for embattled brother Phillip?

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.