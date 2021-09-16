Martin Clunes appeared on This Morning today and accidentally swore leaving the hosts apologising to viewers.

The Manhunt actor dropped THREE naughty words live on air as Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby interviewed him on the new series.

As he spoke about playing Detective Chief Inspector Colin Sutton and the real-life crimes of serial rapist Delroy Grant, Martin said the b-words and t-word.

Martin apologised for his naughty words (Credit: ITV)

Martin Clunes on This Morning today

When asked why he turned down being a detective in a role before but he chose to do this one, the Doc Martin actor said: “I don’t really enjoy the [bleep] of the yard I call them, those generic TV things where he’s a florist and a cop.”

Holly and Phil burst into giggles.

Meanwhile, Martin said the series doesn’t show Grant’s horrific crimes just how the detectives “stop the [bleep]”.

Martin had also dropped the b-word during the interview and Phil apologised.

Martin left Phil and Holly in giggles (Credit: ITV)

He said: “I haven’t apologised for each of the bits of bad language because obviously it would take up far too much time.

“So what I’m going to do is apologise for all three of them in one go.”

Martin then laughed and joked: “Like an ad. Sorry.”

Phil said: “Other swear words are available. God it’s good to have you back. We have missed you.”

At the end of the interview, Martin added: “Thank you very much and sorry…”

Martin swore three times on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Phil said: “Please don’t apologise, I just did.”

Viewers were amused by Martin’s swearing on Twitter.

One person said: “[Bleep], [bleep] and [bleep] on This Morning love Martin Clunes.”

Another wrote: “Martin Clunes doing his best Miriam Margolyes.”

However, a third added: “Oh shut up about language. Love Martin Clunes absolutely lovely gentle mannered man and great actor.”

Manhunt airs on ITV, Monday September 20, at 9pm.

