This Morning star Josie Gibson left viewers in fits after her segment on the show went horribly wrong on Monday (October 19).

The former Big Brother star was playing with a group of pigs that are claimed to help relieve stress when things quickly took a turn for the worse.

Josie Gibson got bitten by a pig on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Josie Gibson on This Morning?

The presenter, 35, was explaining how the pigs help to alleviate anxiety and stress when one of the pigs decided to take a bite of her hand.

“Ow!” exclaimed the star as she tried her best to persevere with the segment.

Sadly for Josie the pigs were having none of it, and one then bit her for a second time.

“I can’t believe he bit me,” shouted the star.

Josie thankfully saw the funny side (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say?

This Morning viewers rushed to social media to poke fun at the segment.

“What is that pig doing to Josie,” laughed one fan.

“Bitten by a pig. Lol. Does she not know the phrase never work with children or animals?”

What is that pig doing to Josie 😬 #thismorning — Kyle Sewell (@KTheBritMC) October 19, 2020

Josie made Harry the pig farmer blush when she said she like a cuddle 😂 #ThisMorning — Amanda Mead (@Amanda1956) October 19, 2020

Is Josie gonna be doing the final competition segment live while she’s getting her tetanus shot? 🐖#ThisMorning — Future Kiirst ❼ (@FutureKiirst) October 19, 2020

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford then joked that pigs would be a great way to dispose of a dead body.

When she returned to the farmer, an amused Josie exclaimed: “Why didn’t you tell me they bite?”

Josie Gibson said she looked “orange” (Credit: Instagram Stories)

What went wrong with Josie’s make-up?

Sadly for Josie, the incident with the pig wasn’t her first TV fail.

Josie Gibson suffered an embarrassing makeup fail earlier this month as she admitted to looking “orange” during a television appearance.

The presenter addressed the mishap with her 210k followers on Instagram.

Filming herself in the car, Josie zoomed in on her face to show off her slightly orange complexion as she compared herself to a “baked bean”.

“I’m so orange! I must have done my makeup in the dark. I look like a baked bean. I’ve got the wrong foundation on!”

Alongside the clip, Josie wrote: “Ffs. No one told me how orange I look.”

