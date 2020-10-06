Holly Willoughby took style inspiration from her mum on Tuesday’s This Morning (October 6), wearing a blue blazer dress that resembled the uniform a 1960s air hostess.

The TV presenter’s mum Linda was once airline cabin crew.

And, Holly said, she felt like she was “channeling her vibe” as she hosted the show.

Taking to Instagram ahead of the 10am start, Holly revealed what she was wearing.

Holly Willoughby took style inspiration from her mum who used to be an air hostess (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly Willoughby say about her air hostess-style outfit?

She said: “The exits are ⬅️➡️⬆️⬇️… come fly with me at 10am on @thismorning.”

The star wowed in a gorgeous £280 Claudie Pierlot mini dress.

She teamed it a £40 All Saints bodysuit and white Kurt Geiger boots, £189.

During a rather disastrous round of Spin To Win, Holly’s co-host Phillip Schofield poked fun at Holly as he invited her to show off her outfit in all its glory.

Read more: Asda launches super-cute Halloween dog dressing up range

He quipped: “And as we bring the wheel down, now is the chance to point out you in all your full glory. Would you like to point out the emergency exits?”

“The exits are here, here, here and here,” Holly duly obliged.

A picture from the Pan Am TV series, showing cabin crew dressed in a similar outfit then flashed up on screen.

“I love that look, Holly said. “I need the white gloves.”

A still from the Pan Am TV showed flashed up in screen (Credit: ITV)

Phil cracks aviation jokes as Spin To Win goes wrong

She added: “My mum was an air hostess and I feel like I’m channelling her vibe.”

As things turned from bad to worse during Spin To Win, Phil and Holly went on to crack a variety of aviation puns.

“Shall I go and ask the captain?” Holly quipped as viewer after viewer failed to pick up.

Read more: Win a £250 Amazon voucher by taking part in our reader survey

“I think we might have to declare an emergency in a minute,” Phil retorted.

“An emergency landing!” Holly laughed. “Shall I pull the ripcord and we parachute out?”

“One more and we divert,” Phil warned.

What did Holly’s followers think of the look?

Holly’s followers were loving her look over on Instagram.

“Taking after your mum and becoming an air hostess,” one commented.

My mum was an air hostess and I feel like I’m channelling her vibe.

“Love this outfit,” another said. “You look amazing.”

“Love this,” said another. “It’s the 1960s look. Looks amazing!”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you thought of Holly’s outfit.