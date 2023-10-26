This Morning favourite makes ‘welcome return’ to show after much-rumoured ‘feud’ with Phillip Schofield

This Morning favourite Rylan Clark will be making a return to the ITV show following his much-rumoured ‘feud’ with Phillip Schofield, it’s been reported.

X Factor legend Rylan first made his This Morning debut in 2014 and presented the show until 2019 – sometimes alongside ex-husband Dan Neal. He also co-hosted with close pal Ruth Langsford in the summer of 2022. He then appeared as a guest before going on hiatus and he hasn’t been seen on the iconic sofa for 14 months.

But apparently, that could all be changing…

Rylan will be back to front This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning legend to return to ITV show?

Amid the whole Holly Willoughby leaving the show-drama, a ton of famous names have been thrown into the ring as to who could replace her on This Morning.

However, it’s now been reported that next week, Rylan will be back on This Morning for holiday cover. He will apparently be co-hosting with Josie Gibson, as Mail Online reports.

Rylan is believed to be presenting Monday to Thursday. Chiefs at the broadcaster are said to be “thrilled” at getting him back.

“Rylan is just so popular with the British public, he is adored. This Morning bosses are absolutely delighted to have got him back on after such a long break. He will be joining Josie and he is thrilled,” a source claimed.

“The pair of them will have such a laugh together. ITV executives are sure that they will be a real hit with the viewers.”

A rep for This Morning declined to comment further when approached by ED!.

Rylan has worked with Phillip on the show (Credit: YouTube)

This Morning: Rylan and Phillip’s ‘feud’?

The news of Rylan’s alleged return comes after his much-rumoured feud with ex This Morning host Phillip Schofield.

Back in May, it all kicked off on This Morning when reports claimed Phillip and Holly Willoughby had a dramatic falling out. Phil later resigned after admitting to having an affair with a younger male colleague.

Speaking out ahead Phil’s departure, in what some called a thinly-veiled ‘dig’ at Phil, Rylan said: “I’ve been in this industry for nearly 11 years, and all I’ve ever been is nice and polite to people. That’s starting to pay off for me now. Because there are people in this industry who aren’t like that.

“They think they’re something special and the walls are starting to fall. People can see through it all now. People can see who are the real ones and can very much see who isn’t.”

‘Everyone has a fall,’ says This Morning star Rylan

More recently, he appeared to make another dig at disgraced presenter Phillip. Rylan told The Telegraph last month: “The only time I get involved with something like that is when my name is involved.”

Rylan went on to explain that he lives by the motto: “Work hard, be decent to everybody and be nice to everyone on the way up, because everyone has a fall.”

Read more: Alison Hammond troll forced to eat their words as host hits back over ‘Rolex’ gift from late mum

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.