Alison Hammond troll forced to eat their words as This Morning host hits back over ‘Rolex’ gift from late mum

Alison Hammond has spoken out after a viewer wrongly claimed she was wearing a Rolex watch on This Morning amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The national treasure is usually a hit with viewers on the ITV show. But one person was left fuming after they claimed she was wearing a rather spenny Rolex watch on the show.

However, Alison has soon hit back and she had the perfect response.

Alison was in hot water with one viewer (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond slammed for ‘flashing expensive Rolex’

During Monday’s episode (October 23) Alison co-hosted the show alongside Dermot O’Leary. Soon after the episode finished, one viewer called out Alison – presuming her to be wearing a luxury watch.

Raging over on X, formerly known as Twitter, the viewer proclaimed: “I love watching @AlisonHammond but with the cost of living affecting us all, I find it uncomfortable seeing her wearing, what looks like a Rolex.”

A Rolex watch will definitely set you back a few quid. They go from around £7,700 and can be as expensive as £99,000 and even more.

She insisted the watch was not a Rolex (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond shuts down Rolex claim

The troll’s comment didn’t go amiss from Alison. She was quick to respond to the viewer and clarified it was not actually a Rolex watch.

“I wish!! It’s actually a Michael Kors watch my late mum bought me and it cost her £185 of her hard-earned money,” the Great British Bake Off host replied. “It means more to me than any Rolex. Sorry you felt uncomfortable,” she added.

Alison, who shot to fame 20 years ago on Big Brother, faced heartache in 2020 when her mum, Maria, died of liver and lung cancer.

This Morning star Alison Hammond on grief

Last year, Alison appeared on Loose Women where she opened up about how she’s been coping. “My mum passed away in 2020, it was a shock,” Alison said.

When Her Majesty the Queen passed away the month before, Alison confessed that it brought up a lot of residual feelings about the death of her beloved mum. “I thought I had grieved but when the Queen died it all came down on me. It hit me like a thunderbolt and I had to go to the cemetery,” she told ITV viewers.

“Literally, for six hours I was just crying. I thought this is it, this is me in my grief and it’s happened two years later,” continued the star. The This Morning favourite added: “It really surprised me. I was literally floored. Anything anyone said I just started crying because my mum wasn’t there.”

