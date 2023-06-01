New joint front runner alongside Rylan Clark emerges for Phillip Schofield’s This Morning job

Now that Phillip Schofield is off the This Morning couch, many have been wondering who will be the one to take his spot on the ITV show.

TV star Rylan Clark, who has worked on This Morning numerous times, has been a popular choice among viewers. “Please be the new host on This Morning, I love you and love you on it,” one user tweeted.

However, it seems Rylan has competition as the public has been betting on the new host with BoyleSports. And, looking at the results, there’s a new front runner being thrown into the mix.

A new front runner has joined Rylan (Credit: YouTube)

ITV regular joint favourite to replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning revealed

Tieing with Rylan as favourite to replace Phillip is presenter Craig Doyle, both with odds of 5/2.

“Craig stood in for Dermot on the show last week and it seemed to have sparked an interest with viewers who are now betting on him to land the gig,” a spokesperson for BoyleSports said.

“Social media lit up with praise for Doyle as he hosted alongside Alison Hammond which wouldn’t have gone unnoticed with ITV bosses,” he continued.

“Craig Doyle is the perfect replacement #ThisMorning,” one fan tweeted. “Craig Doyle should replace Phillip Schofield. You can thank me later ITV,” another shared. “Craig Doyle would be an excellent replacement, he has years of experience of presenting #ThisMorning,” a third user wrote.

Alison Hammon and Dermot O’Leary are also fairly popular choices as they are second favourites with odds of 3/1.

As for bets on Holly Willoughby to follow in Phillip’s footsteps and stand down as presenter of This Morning, BoyleSports is quoting odds of 6/4.

This Morning viewers love watching Craig Doyle (Credit: YouTube)

Why did Phillip leave ITV?

One week after announcing he would be parting ways with This Morning, Phillip shared a statement revealing why he will no longer be working with ITV.

In his statement, Phillip admitted he had a “consensual on/off relationship with a younger male colleague” from This Morning. The 61-year-old host owned up to lying to friends, colleagues, his family and his employers about the affair.

“Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship,” he said.

“That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over,” Phillip continued.

