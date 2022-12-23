This Morning fans have issued a plea to ITV as they noticed one big change in Josie Gibson‘s behaviour when she’s presenting with Andi Peters.

The pair hosted the show while usual hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby take an extended Christmas break.

Last week, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary were at the helm, while this week has seen Josie joined by Craig Doyle.

But today’s This Morning saw Josie and Andi co-host the ITV daytime show together, after Craig went home to Ireland.

Josie and Craig have been presenting This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning fans issue plea to ITV

Viewers seem to have enjoyed seeing the duo together, with many taking to Twitter to ask for it to be a more permanent arrangement.

One fan tweeted: “@andipeters and Josie should present more often. Better than Holly and Phil. #ThisMorning.”

While another was all praise for Andi, saying: “I love Andi Peters presenting. #thismorning.”

A third added: “Can we have Andi Peters every day? #ThisMorning.”

Others commented on the effect Andi has on Josie, with one commenting: “Josie already looks so much more comfortable with Andi compared to how she was with Craig. #thismorning.”

“Josie seems so much more relaxed now she’s hosting with Andi! Bloody love her. #ThisMorning,” wrote another.

Andi Peters and Josie Gibson (Credit: ITV)

Josie shares ‘sad’ Craig Doyle news

Craig announced the news that Andi would be replacing him at the end of yesterday’s show.

Josie had earlier revealed that she was “sad” he was heading off home for Christmas.

Speaking to viewers, he said: “On tomorrow, Andi Peters steps into my shoes to host with Josie.”

The GMB favourite has presented with Rochelle Humes recently too.

Back in September, he joined the former Saturdays star – much to viewers’ delight.

One viewer at the time wrote: “Got to say Andi Peters on This Morning is fantastic. Rochelle is dealing with his energy fantastically. Utterly engaging.”

A second wrote: “Andi Peters was very good on This Morning. I don’t understand why he’s been restricted to competition promos – unless he wants it that way.

And another said: “Andi Peters is always so bright and cheerful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning)

Andi’s ‘noise ban’

Although he is a ball of energy during his presenting gigs, this week he was issued with a ‘noise ban’ on GMB.

He wanted to use fake snow in one of his competition promo segments, but was told the machine was too loud to use before 8am.

Andi was broadcasting from a hotel, and was told he couldn’t use the snow machine.

From the studio, Ben Shephard asked: “Is that because of the residents in the hotel?”

Andi responded: “Literally! A literal fact the snow is too noisy. We cannot have snow until 8am.”

Ben jibed: “Hold on, the snow is too noisy but you’re not too noisy?”

Kate Garraway added: “How can you not be noisier than snow?” with Andi responded: “Apparently not. These are dulcet tones.

“There are people are waking up to the sound of this mellow voice this morning.”

