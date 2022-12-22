This Morning star Craig Doyle has broken his silence over his ‘uncomfortable’ behaviour towards Josie Gibson on the show.

The Irish presenter has been back at the helm of the ITV daytime programme this week in the lead-up to Christmas, alongside Josie Gibson.

The pair, who have previously impressed viewers with their partnership, took on the presenting reigns after Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

Fans had called out Craig’s behaviour towards Josie (Credit: ITV)

Craig and Josie on This Morning

But some fans watching the show at home have noticed Craig has an “awful” habit towards Josie on the show.

Not strangers to holding back, This Morning viewers soon took to Twitter to call out Craig’s “uncomfortable” behaviour.

One person asked: “Has this chap no idea of personal space? He’s practically on Josie’s head.”

That received a reply from another person that read: “He’s awful, too close for me. I’d be telling him to move over.”

“Craig Doyle sits far too close to her, arm around the back of her, I am sure she must feel uncomfortable,” fumed another viewer.

Someone else tweeted: “It’s been awful watching Craig Doyle this week invading Josie’s personal space!”

However, Craig has since responded to his behaviour.

Craig addressed his ‘close’ behaviour towards Josie today (Credit: ITV)

Craig breaks silence on ‘close’ behaviour

During today’s show (December 22) the presenter discussed why he sits so close to Josie and gave a reason behind it.

Speaking to Josie as they sat on the sofa, Craig said: “I’ve been getting a bit of grief by the way, about the way I sit beside you.”

“And people are saying, over the course of the day I start getting closer,” he added while leaning closer and closer towards Josie.

Craig then joked to his co-host: “But it’s you doing it to me.”

Josie quipped back: “I’m like a radiator you see. He’s trying to snuggle up and get a bit of the heat.”

As he sat close to Josie, he asked: “Are you comfortable with this situation?” to which Josie said: “Yeah!”

Josie pretended to cry over Craig’s last day (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson makes ‘sad’ announcement about Craig

Also on today’s show, Josie delivered a blow to This Morning viewers today after making a sad announcement about Craig.

Just seconds after the opening credits ended, Josie appeared on screen with former Holiday presenter Craig to her left.

She said: “It’s a really joyful day, because we’ve got three days ’til Christmas. But it’s also a very sad day today, it’s really sad, can I cry, can I cry?”

Josie pretended to weep and wipe tears from her eyes.

Craig reached out to touch her arm and asked: “Why? What’s happened?”

The former Big Brother winner told viewers: “It’s Craig’s last day; he’s going home, all the way to Ireland.”

Her co-host then joked: “If anyone’s on the M4 at half past 12 today, get off the motorway as I’m rushing to the airport.”

Read more: This Morning viewers tearful as Josie Gibson’s son makes debut on show

So what do you think of this story? Do you like Craig and Josie on This Morning? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.