This Morning viewers tearful as Josie Gibson’s son makes debut on show

Josie Gibson and her son took a trip to Lapland to find Santa on today’s This Morning and viewers were left emotional.

The 37-year-old presenter appeared in a festive segment on the show where she and son Reggie went to find Santa.

Josie watched the pre-recorded piece from the studio as she presented the ITV show on Thursday. As she looked back on their special trip together, Josie was emotional.

As the pair hunted for the big man himself, Reggie was ecstatic to see a reindeer on their journey. It was too much for Josie, who welled up.

Josie could be seen asking little Reggie, four, what was on his Christmas list. He adorably said he wanted a ‘silly sausage’ and a ‘pig’.

As they were pulled through the beautiful winter landscape by two reindeer, they finally saw Santa’s cabin. Reggie was more than excited.

What did viewers think of Josie’s trip?

And viewers couldn’t get enough of the beautiful clips.

One Twitter user said: “Well this is the wholesome Christmas content I needed. So lovely to see Josie & her son in Lapland.”

Josie and son Reggie took a magical trip to Lapland (Credit: ITV)

Another viewer wrote on social media: “@Josiestweet wasn’t crying at her segment with Reggie…. However I was! Omg too cute but probably due to me knowing how my kids would be.”

“I have tears in my eyes seeing Josie and Reggie meeting Santa,” gushed another. “The essence of Christmas for kids.”

“Aw Josie and Reggie are so cute #ThisMorning,” wrote someone else.

Another fan added: “Josie’s son Reggie is adorable.”

When Josie and co-host Craig continued with the show, Josie was visibly emotional.

“It was the music behind it, that was what did it,” she said. “Thank you to everybody here because we would not have had that experience if it weren’t for you guys, so thank you.”

Josie Gibson shares Craig’s ‘sad news’

Elsewhere, Josie opened the show with some ‘sad’ news about Craig.

Just a few seconds after the opening credits, Josie appeared Craig to her left.

She said: “It’s a really joyful day, because we’ve got three days ’til Christmas.

“But it’s also a very sad day today, it’s really sad, can I cry, can I cry?”

Josie and co-host Craig on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Josie did an exaggerated weep, pretending to wipe tears from her eyes.

Craig touched her arm, asking: “Why? What’s happened?”

Former Big Brother winner Josie told viewers: “It’s Craig’s last day. He’s going home, all the way to Ireland.”

Emotional music started to play, while Josie dramatically joked: “Never to be seen again.”

As the music stopped, Josie announced: “Only joking! It’s not your last day.”

Craig warned other road users: “If anyone’s on the M4 at half past 12 today, get off the motorway as I’m rushing to the airport.”

Dad-of-four Craig will be heading back to his home in County Wicklow which he shares with his children and wife Doon.

