This Morning viewers were blown away by Alison Hammond and her appearance on today’s show (Thursday, January 6).

Many took to Twitter to rave about the presenter. Plenty speculated that she’d lost weight as they gushed over how “radiant” she looked!

Alison Hammond on This Morning

Alison showed off today’s look on her Instagram story (Credit: Instagram)

Dermot O’Leary and Alison were once again hosting This Morning today in Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s continued absence.

The duo have fronted the show all week so far. It’s safe to say that their hosting has sparked some conversations online!

It was Alison‘s turn to get people talking today, with many viewers absolutely blown away by her appearance.

Alison stunned in a bright green floral kimono. She wore the colorful kimono over a simple navy blouse. She had also straightened her hair and wore it in a long ponytail.

The star finished the look off with some big green drop earrings.

Alison posted a short video of today’s look on her Instagram for her one million followers to see.

Many viewers of This Morning were seriously impressed with Alison’s appearance. Some even thought that the Brummie presenter had lost weight too.

What did viewers say online?

Viewers were loving Alison’s appearance on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Plenty of This Morning viewers took to Twitter to sing Alison’s prasies as she continued to wow them with her appearance.

“Alison looks absolutely radiant since her return after the Christmas break. We love to see it,” one viewer tweeted.

“Alison looks good like she’s lost a lot of weight!” another said.

“@AlisonHammond looking stunning today!” a third wrote.

“I know she looks fab every morning but I feel that @AlisonHammond is looking stunning today,” another said.

What else has Alison Hammond been up to?

Alison and Dermot have fronted the show all week (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere on the show, Alison opened up about her diet during the phone-in segment.

A viewer had called in to explain that she was struggling cutting out sugar from her diet.

Alison said: “I did the sugar-free farm for two weeks and this is the only reason I cut out sugar because there was security people wouldn’t let us out.

“By day seven, I didn’t want sugar any more. But when I did want a bit of sugar, I had a tangerine.”

It’s been an eventful few days for Alison and Dermot. The pair have hosted This Morning since it came back from its Christmas break, and plenty has happened.

Just yesterday (January 5) Alison and Dermot were stunned as Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden swore twice during an interview.

