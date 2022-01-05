This Morning viewers have hit out at Alison Hammond over an embarrassing mishap.

The ITV star was introducing a segment involving Juliet Sear when she made an awkward mistake.

After calling her by the correct name, This Morning star Alison then appeared to call her “Julia” instead.

Alison told viewers what was coming up, saying: “Some supermarkets are already stocking for Easter so Juliet Sear is here to help you to make most of those seasonal goodies. What have you got for us today, Julia?”

Alison Hammond has an awkward gaffe on This Morning

It quickly sparked Juliet to take a moment to correct Alison for her mistake.

She replied: “Juliet actually!”

Alison pulled a face and laughed, saying: “Sorry Juliet.”

I was thinking of Julia who’s been behind the scenes. Sorry, Juliet!

Juliet joked: “It’s alright. Julia makes it all anyway!”

Alison said: “That’s what I was thinking of. I was thinking of Julia who’s been behind the scenes. Sorry, Juliet! Awks. Keep going…”

As a result, viewers rushed to social media to slam Alison over her mistake.

“#ThisMorning I don’t know why ITV persist with Alison Hammond as a presenter,” asked one fan. “She’s embarrassingly bad.”

“All the gaffes on #ThisMorning and yet they still employ #Alison,” said a second viewer.

A third tweeted: “These two presenters are painful in Dermot and Alison. They get people’s names wrong.”

“Alison: ‘What have you got for us Julia?’ Juliet Sear: ‘It’s Juliet actually’ #ThisMorning’,” wrote another alongside a sassy gif.

Alison: “What have you got for us Julia?”

However, others saw the funny side to Alison’s blunder.

One said: “Oops Alison,” followed by a laughing face emoji.

Another wrote: “Haha oh dear Alison!”