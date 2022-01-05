This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary were forced to apologise earlier today (Wednesday, January 5) after Deborah Meaden swore on the show.

The Dragons’ Den star swore not once but twice during an appearance on the show earlier!

Deborah Meaden on This Morning

Deborah has been on Dragons’ Den since 2006 (Credit: ITV)

The 62-year-old businesswoman was appearing on This Morning today to discuss the new series of Dragons’ Den. It’s returning for its 19th series tomorrow (Thursday, January 6).

During her chat with hosts Alison and Dermot, who are filling in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield this week, Deborah let slip a few curse words.

“How important is it for these entrepreneurs to be personable and nice people?” Alison asked. “Have you ever turned someone down because you just don’t like them?”

“It’s not just a question of liking,” Deborah replied. “I have to trust people. I don’t want to work in a business where I’m constantly looking over my shoulder or thinking, ‘Do I know the truth? Are they presenting it as it is?'”

“So I’ve got to be able to trust people,” she continued. “This is going to sound like [bleep] but I’m going to – but I don’t like [bleep].”

Alison immediately interrupted Deborah, apologising for the star’s language!

How did This Morning viewers react?

Fans loved that Deborah had let slip some bad language on the show! (Credit: ITV)

Whilst Alison and Dermot were quick to apologise for Deborah’s swearing, plenty of This Morning viewers saw the funny side!

“I turn my back for five minutes and Deborah Meaden says [bleep] live on #ThisMorning!” one viewer wrote.

“Swearing on TV, vegan and battling climate change. @DeborahMeaden might be my new fave person,” another said.

“Deborah Meaden saying [bleep] on live television…I salute her. Fabulous woman,” a third tweeted.

“@DeborahMeaden dropping some [bleep] on #ThisMorning has been my morning highlight,” another viewer declared.

Deborah’s background

Deborah’s background has been a cause for concern for some! (Credit: ITV)

Alison and Dermot’s interview with Deborah didn’t get off to the best start due to a gaffe made by Alison. The 46-year-old asked Deborah if she was phoning in from a factory – a question that caused Dermot to put his head in his hands!

“Where are you, Deborah?” Alison asked. “Are you in a factory?” She quickly realised her mistake though.

“Oh that’s your house, isn’t it! Sorry,” she laughed. “It’s actually my office,” Deborah explained, as Dermot ducked off-screen, cringing.

However, in all fairness to Alison, it isn’t the first time this week that Deborah’s background on video calls has been talked about. Just yesterday, the businesswoman’s appearance on The One Show drew comments from viewers.

“Is Deborah Meaden in an underground bunker?” one viewer asked.

“Any reason Deborah Meaden looks like she’s in the Blair Witch Project?” another joked.

You can catch Deborah on the new series of Dragons’ Den tomorrow at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

