ITV confirms it’s cancelled Holly Willoughby show following mixed reaction from fans

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby fronted the show The Games and it’s now been cancelled by ITV.

The Games, which was fronted by Holly and Freddie Flintoff, received a mixed reaction from viewers when it aired earlier this year.

Holly co-hosted The Games earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby on The Games

Back in May, The Games aired on ITV.

Across five nights, 12 celebrities competed in a number of Olympic-style challenges.

Some of the celebrities who took part in the show included Max George, Christine McGuinness, and Kevin Clifton.

Holly and Freddie fronted the show – however, the reaction from audiences was less than stellar.

“Everything ITV touches turns to [bleep]. #TheGames full of annoying presenters, athletes, celebs + whole production is cheap, overinflated + dumb,” one viewer tweeted at the time.

However, others loved the programme calling it “very good”.

Holly and Freddie hosted the show (Credit: ITV)

The Games cancelled

Yesterday it was announced that The Games has been cancelled after just one season.

The show got off to a good start, with two million viewers tuning in to watch the live launch episode.

However, only 500,000 reportedly tuned in the next night.

It also faced the challenge of being up against another Holly Willoughby show – Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, confirmed that The Games, as well as Walk the Line, have been cancelled.

“They aren’t coming back, no,” she said during a chat at Edinburgh TV Festival yesterday (Wednesday, August 24).

Holly stunned in a makeup-free selfie (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Holly on Instagram

News of The Games’ cancellation comes just the day after Holly wowed her fans with a stunning selfie.

Holly showed herself dying her hair to her eight million followers yesterday morning.

The 41-year-old smiled in the makeup-free picture which showed off her natural beauty.

Her hair could be seen scraped back while she waited for the dye to work its magic.

“Home salon,” she captioned the story.

Holly is expected to return to This Morning very soon.

Read more: Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby receive gutting news ahead of This Morning return

What do you think of this story? Head on over to our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.