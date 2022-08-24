This Morning host Holly Willoughby with a short bob wearing a polka dot blouse
Holly Willoughby stuns in makeup-free selfie as she undergoes hair makeover

She looks amazing, as ever!

By Entertainment Daily

This Morning star Holly Willoughby wowed fans by posting a stunning no-makeup selfie as she dyed her hair.

The This Morning presenter shared the gorgeous image on Instagram Stories, showing her fresh complexion and hair scraped back.

Holly, 41, had her towel around her body while she waited for the dye to work, leaning on her chin and posing for the photo.

She wrote: “Home salon.” She added a GIF of a clock ticking.

Holly Willoughby with no make up on and a towel round her body
Holly Willoughby stunned fans in no-makeup selfie (Credit: Holly Willoughby/Instagram)

Holly Willoughby news

She is currently on a summer break from This Morning, with guest presenters stepping in for her and Phillip Schofield.

Ahead of their return to the show, the pair had some disappointing news.

Holly and Phil, who are known for their giggling fits and on-screen chemistry, didn’t make it onto the shortlist for Best Presenter at the National Television Awards. This Morning colleague Alison Hammond has, though.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on a colourful background
Phil and Holly were snubbed in the nominations for the NTAs this year (Credit: ITV)

This Morning has made it to the last round for the Daytime TV award. But they will have stiff competition, with The ChaseThe Repair Shop and Loose Women all in the same category.

A TV insider told The Sun: “The NTAs produce surprises year in, year out and that’s all down to the fact it is voted for by viewers. There’s no box-ticking, or careful balancing act between channels, just good, honest opinions.

“Changing viewing habits continue to throw curveballs into the nominations too, with Netflix nabbing a whopping eight nods despite it losing out at the TV BAFTAs.”

Should Holly and Phil be replaced?

The blow comes as fans call for some of the guest presenters that have stood in for them to take their place permanently.

One presenting team that grabbed fans’ attention was Ruth Langsford and Rylan Clark, who were immediately a hit with viewers.

Ruth Langsford and Rylan Clark on This Morning
Fans have called for Ruth and Rylan to replace Phil and Holly (Credit: ITV)

Taking to Twitter on Monday, some fans said they thought that the regular hosts have ‘had their day’ and it’s time for some presenters.

One said: “Ruth and Rylan back on @thismorning wow, Ruth finally back after almost a year.

“Can they replace Phil and Holly now? Ruth needs to be on more than once a week.”

Read more: This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield return in video messages for special reason

Who have you enjoyed watching on This Morning? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

