Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield returned to This Morning today (August 18) via video messages.

Andi Peters and Rochelle Humes introduced show producer Martin Harper on Thursday.

The producer is celebrating 25 years of working behind the scenes of the show.

As a result, the show wanted to do something special for him and invited Martin to sit on the sofa.

Andi and Rochelle chatted with Martin before giving him a special gift that was made with the help of the This Morning gang.

Both Phillip and Holly took some time out of their summer holidays to join in and celebrate Martin’s time on the show.

The stars both appeared in a special video message montage that also included the likes of Richard Madeley and Josie Gibson.

“Well, Martin Harper. Happy 25th anniversary,” said Phil. “You are such a vital and important part of our team. You are one in a million and I love the films we made together. Have a great day, and thank you from all of us.”

“You are my favourite producer out of everyone there. No one does it like you. Your comedy writing skills are out of this world,” said Josie.

“How lucky are we to have had you for 25 years,” said Holly. “All the incredible VTs that you make. You can spot a Martin Harper VT a million miles away. Thank you for everything, you are quite simply… brilliant.”

“Enjoy the celebration today, and know how incredibly popular you are,” added Richard Madeley.

Meanwhile, Phillip and Holly have been away from the show enjoying their summer holidays over the last few weeks.

However, fear not as the beloved pairing will soon be returning to the This Morning couch.

