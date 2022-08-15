This Morning under fire for ‘insensitive’ segment amid cost of living crisis

This Morning came under fire today for an “insensitive” segment amid the cost of living crisis.

On Monday’s programme, the show tested which ice lollies and ice creams can withstand the heatwave.

According to Andi Peters, a study showed that ice creams with a “hard chocolate coating” are the best in the heatwave as they don’t melt as quickly.

The show tested out ice lollies today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

The show then put the study results to the test and did their own experiment.

They had eight different ice lollies and ice creams placed in buckets out in the sun.

It showed that in fact the ice creams with the hard chocolate coating did last longer in the heat while ice lollies such as a Fab and Twister melted within the first 10 minutes.

Rochelle Humes and Andi then discussed which ice lollies were a “disaster” and which ones were surviving the heat.

Viewers weren’t impressed with the segment (Credit: ITV)

However, on Twitter, viewers weren’t impressed with the ‘waste’ of the treats.

One person said: “Love This Morning but is it a bit insensitive to have melting ice lollies experiments, when households across the country are scraping to buy weekly food shop.”

Another wrote: “What the [bleep] is wrong with these people #ThisMorning.

“What a complete waste, let’s watch ice lollies melting when there are people out there that can’t afford to buy one for their kids. This show just gets worse by the day.”

A thirdd added: “Exactly, people are starving and #ThisMorning are wasting ice lollies.”

The show tested out ice lollies in the heat (Credit: ITV)

However, others defended the show as one tweeted: “‘Cost of living crisis and they are letting ice lollies melt!! So out of touch!'” alongside a GIF which read “shut up”.

Meanwhile, today saw Rochelle and Andi team up to host the programme.

Read more: This Morning viewers ‘switch off’ as shrieking ‘Viking’ children cause chaos in interview

Viewers were divided over the duo but many loved seeing them together.

One said: “Andi Peters and Rochelle are brilliant – can we have them more often please?”

Do you like Andi and Rochelle on This Morning? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.