This Morning viewers ‘switch off’ as shrieking ‘Viking’ children cause chaos in interview

This Morning viewers were forced to turn the channel over today after kids caused chaos in the studio.

Rochelle Humes and Andi Peters were interviewing a mum and her two kids, whose family claim to live like Vikings.

The segment started off well, with Rochelle saying: “For most people, dressing up and acting out battles from hundreds of years ago whilst surviving on a forage diet wouldn’t feature too highly on their weekend plans.”

This Morning presenters Andi and Rochelle tried to keep it together (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Andi added: “However, for Jenny Kell and her family, there’s nothing they’d rather do.

“She spends her spare time living as a wet nurse from the Viking period and camping alongside other historical re-enactors.”

But things quickly went south. The two presenters could barely get a word, because one of the children, little Tom, wouldn’t stop shouting over them.

When Rochelle tried a different approach, hoping to calm the older of the two boys by asking him a question directly, she was cut off by his yelling.

‘Viking’ mum tried her best to keep kids under control (Credit: ITV)

Flustered, she said: “I now don’t know what to do.” Andi laughed uncomfortably beside her while the mum tried her best to calm the boys down.

This Morning on Twitter

However, on Twitter, some viewers were left turning the show off after the shrieking.

One wrote on Twitter: “I’ve had enough already, horrendous kids, Josie and Clodagh, I’m off.”

Another said: “Having to switch off from #ThisMorning today because I can’t tolerate the screaming from these #Viking kids. It’s too hot for this nonsense…”

Someone else tweeted: “I’ve turned over.”

However, others defended the children acting up as one wrote: “So many judgy people, I thought they were funny. They were kids being kids.”

Another agreed, adding: “They were funny but watching the presenters struggle to deal with them was funnier.”

