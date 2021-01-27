This Morning host Holly Willoughby was left stunned by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen’s risqué comment.

The former Changing Rooms star and TV favourite, 55, was on the ITV daytime show on Wednesday (January 27) to offer viewers his expert advice on their home decor.

But one remark he made to Holly as the chat got underway left Phillip Schofield speechless – and viewers a bit ‘creeped out’.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen was on to advise viewers on their design dilemmas (Credit: ITV)

What did Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen say to Holly Willoughby on This Morning?

The home consultant joked that he could imagine This Morning host Holly in the bath wearing bling.

As the presenting duo introduced him, Holly said: “Has the new year got you thinking about injecting some life into your living room or bling to your bathroom?”

Phil then said: “Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is back to help tackle some more of your interior design dilemmas, good morning Laurence!”

He shocked the hosts and viewers at home with a flirty comment to Holly (Credit: ITV)

Laurence replied, speaking via video link: “Good morning, I love the idea of bling in your bathroom, Holly.”

“Did you like that?” she asked.

He replied: “I think I can imagine you in the bath with a bit of bling…”

Holly burst out laughing and told him sternly: “Well stop imagining that right now!”

Laurence’s flirty comment stunned Phil (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV viewers say?

On Twitter, one viewer said: “‘I can imagine you in the bath with a bit of bling’, erm that sounded more creepy than I think Laurence intended.”

They added in another tweet: “That comment was definitely unnecessary and eww. I wonder if it was one of those ‘it sounded better in my head’ moments.”

That bath comment was unnecessary and ewww to be honest.

Someone else branded it “creepy”.

Another said: “I think Holly is attractive but that bath comment was unnecessary and ewww to be honest.”

A fourth wrote: “Couldn’t believe what I was hearing.”

ED! contacted ITV and reps for Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen for comment.

