Holly Willoughby crying on This Morning
TV

This Morning: Holly Willoughby left crying on show as nuns deliver emotional message

Holly became overwhelmed on the programme

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

This Morning host Holly Willoughby was left crying on the show today as two nuns delivered an emotional message.

Sisters Gabrielle and Geraldine-Marie appeared on Tuesday’s show to discuss hitting the number one spot in the classical charts with their Light for the World album.

However, the pair’s touching words about their album and the coronavirus lockdown moved Holly to tears.

This Morning nuns
Nuns Gabrielle and Geraldine-Marie gave an emotional message to viewers (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about their album, sister Geraldine-Marie said they are “thrilled” the album is helping others.

She said: “We just want to say that if you’re at home and you’re fed up or you’re anxious or depressed, there’s a community of women and we’re here and we’re with you.

Read more: Holly Willoughby reassured by headteacher as she admits to ‘struggling’ with homeschooling

“We’re making the journey as well.”

Holly became teary as she said: “Some people they just talk to you and really get you don’t they.

Holly Willoughby crying on This Morning
The message left Holly crying on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby left crying on This Morning

“Thank you. Oh that took my by surprise.”

Turning to co-host Phillip Schofield, Holly said: “You’re going to have to read this bit.

“Sorry it’s when somebody says that it’s all going to be okay. It’s nice to hear isn’t it. You do this bit.”

Phil then read out the autocue as the show went to a break.

Meanwhile, at the show returned from the break, Phil asked Holly if she was okay.

What did viewers say?

Holly said: “Yeah, I’ve pulled myself together now.”

Meanwhile, viewers were emotional too and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person said: “My goodness I was with you there @hollywills… I think we could have listened to those wonderful ladies all day!”

In addition, another added: “Their calming voices and what they had to say was just lovely… with you Holly!”

Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Holly struggled to contain her emotions (Credit: ITV)

After that, a third wrote: “I’m with you Holly, I was watching and got very emotional.”

Read more: This Morning star Holly Willoughby declares she’ll dance in her knickers when lockdown ends

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

Did you find the interview emotional? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Dancing On Ice Rebekah Vardy
Dancing On Ice: Rebekah Vardy explains mark on stomach in backstage photo
Katie Price: Harvey and Me on BBC One
Katie Price: Harvey and Me on BBC One: Where is his dad Dwight Yorke now?
lockdown update
Lockdown update: Pubs and restaurants could open in April as part of new ‘halfway house’ lockdown
Bradley Walsh and son barney breaking dad
Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad star Barney fights back tears they face ‘scariest challenge on the show so far’
Piers Morgan for Prime Minister
Prime Minister Piers Morgan: GMB star declares he will run for PM if Brits want him
Emmerdale SPOILERS: First Look at next week’s episodes in 10 pictures