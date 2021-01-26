This Morning host Holly Willoughby was left crying on the show today as two nuns delivered an emotional message.

Sisters Gabrielle and Geraldine-Marie appeared on Tuesday’s show to discuss hitting the number one spot in the classical charts with their Light for the World album.

However, the pair’s touching words about their album and the coronavirus lockdown moved Holly to tears.

Nuns Gabrielle and Geraldine-Marie gave an emotional message to viewers (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about their album, sister Geraldine-Marie said they are “thrilled” the album is helping others.

She said: “We just want to say that if you’re at home and you’re fed up or you’re anxious or depressed, there’s a community of women and we’re here and we’re with you.

“We’re making the journey as well.”

Holly became teary as she said: “Some people they just talk to you and really get you don’t they.

The message left Holly crying on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

“Thank you. Oh that took my by surprise.”

Turning to co-host Phillip Schofield, Holly said: “You’re going to have to read this bit.

“Sorry it’s when somebody says that it’s all going to be okay. It’s nice to hear isn’t it. You do this bit.”

Phil then read out the autocue as the show went to a break.

Meanwhile, at the show returned from the break, Phil asked Holly if she was okay.

‘If you’re at home and you’re fed up … or feeling depressed … we’re here, and we’re with you’ Sister Gabriel and Sister Geraldine-Marie made @hollywills tear up today with this emotional message. Watch their full interview on the ITV Hub 👉 https://t.co/1VuxanpnIc pic.twitter.com/sBfS9RftST — This Morning (@thismorning) January 26, 2021

What did viewers say?

Holly said: “Yeah, I’ve pulled myself together now.”

Meanwhile, viewers were emotional too and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person said: “My goodness I was with you there @hollywills… I think we could have listened to those wonderful ladies all day!”

In addition, another added: “Their calming voices and what they had to say was just lovely… with you Holly!”

Holly struggled to contain her emotions (Credit: ITV)

After that, a third wrote: “I’m with you Holly, I was watching and got very emotional.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

