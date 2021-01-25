Katie Price unveiled a short hair do today and This Morning viewers loved the new look.

The former glamour model appeared on Monday’s show to discuss her BBC documentary, Katie Price: Harvey and Me, about life with her disabled son Harvey.

As Katie appeared via video call, viewers immediately noticed her very different look.

Katie Price’s short hair stunned This Morning fans (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price stuns fans with short hair

The star didn’t have her usual thick, luxurious hair extensions in.

Instead, she sported a more natural look as she showed off her short brunette pixie crop.

And viewers loved it, with many saying it suited her.

Katie Price ditched her usual hair extensions (Credit: YouTube)

One person said on Twitter: “@KatiePrice looking forward to the doc tonight. Loving the short hair by the way. Suits you.”

Another wrote: “I think @KatiePrice looks better with her natural hair.”

A third added: “@KatiePrice loved your hair this morning really suits you short like that. Looking forward to watching #harveyandme later.”

What did Katie say on This Morning?

During her chat with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Katie opened up about putting Harvey into residential college.

Harvey is autistic, partially blind and has Prader-Willi syndrome.

Addressing claims she’s putting Harvey into care, Katie said: “I know there was speculation about him going into care.

“He’s never going into care and never gone into care.

Katie defended putting Harvey into a residential college (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I think going into care and residential are very different.

“Residential gives him a chance to be an adult, get independent life skills and not just have to try and rely on me all the time.”

Katie said Harvey “deserves” to go to residential college and viewers praised the star for being the “best” mum to her son.

One wrote: “Say what you want about her but @KatiePrice is the BEST mum to her kids and it is so clear to see how protective, passionate and caring she is for them all, particularly Harvey.”

