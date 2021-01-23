Carl Woods – the boyfriend of model Katie Price – has been slammed for a “Photoshop fail” after he posted an image on social media.

However the former Love Island star, 31, has responded angrily to the accusations.

And he went on to offer a full explanation.

Did Carl make an Instafail? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price boyfriend: What did Carl Woods say on social media?

Carl took to Instagram to share the snap of himself and Katie walking along a street wearing face coverings.

Both lovebirds were dressed in black, with Katie affectionately holding onto him as they walked.

He captioned the image cryptically by saying: “Plug Walk” followed by an electric plug emoji.

However, some fans pointed to Carl’s distinctly dodgy-looking left hand.

It looked as though it had been cut out badly, leading some fans to ask why he had edited parts of his body.

How did Carl Woods respond?

One fan asked: “#photoshopfail Why are you editing your waist Carl?

“Zoom in on his leg and hand. What a clown.”

Carl angrily responded, saying that he did not edit the photo.

“Ask the Daily Mail you [bleep]. It’s straight from their article.”

Is it me or does his left hand look like it’s been edited??

When told that he was the one who shared the image, Carl replied again.

“I did lol but I didn’t edit did I you dumb [bleep], which was your whole point.”

Another follower asked: “Is it me or does his left hand look like it’s been edited??

“I’ve zoomed in and it definitely looks like some chunks are missing.”

You can find the post here on Carl’s Instagram page.

Fans love Carl and Katie together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘So hot together’

Despite the angry exchange, some fans praised Carl and Katie.

One said: “You’re such a lovely couple. Who cares what anyone says.”

Another wrote: “You guys are soooo hot together.”

Elsewhere on Katie’s Instagram feed, she once again showered compliments on her beau.

She said: “Everything @carljwoods does for me is incredible.”

