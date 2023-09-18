Length of Holly Willoughby’s skirt firing up This Morning viewers today

This Morning star Holly Willoughby sent fans wild – but not for the right reasons – with her appearance today (Monday, September 18).

Viewers took to Twitter to complain about the star’s look on today’s show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

What was This Morning star Holly Willoughby wearing today?

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Holly return to the sofa alongside Craig Doyle.

The 42-year-old star once again looked stunning, with a light pink frilled blouse and black leather skirt. The blouse can be found for £75 online.

The star topped the look off with some black leather boots. Taking to Instagram before the show, Holly showed off today’s outfit for her 8.4 million followers to see.

“Morning Monday… join me and @craigadoyle on the @thismorning sofa at 10am. @alanmeasles talks about his tour and what identity means today. Can’t wait to see you! #hwstyle. Top by @andotherstories. Skirt by @massimodutti,” she captioned the post.

Was Holly’s skirt too short? (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers complain about appearance of Holly Willoughby

However, some viewers were not happy with Holly’s appearance on today’s show. Their main gripe with the stunning star’s look was that her skirt was apparently “too short” and she was making that fact obvious.

“Holly your skirt’s too short love,” one viewer tweeted. “If you have to sit with a piece of paper on your lap every time you sit down, then your skirt is probably too short,” another ITV viewer grumbled.

“Holly, is your skirt too short? You’re not making it obvious in the slightest,” a third fumed. “After all this time not knowing your short skirt is going to ride up when sitting down…,” another complained.

However, not everyone was being critical of Holly today. “Morning, Holly, always looking stunning,” one fan commented on her Instagram.

“Absolutely gorgeous @hollywilloughby,” another said.

Phillip hasn’t hidden his feelings towards Holly (Credit: BBC)

Phillip Schofield issues fresh blow to Holly?

Meanwhile, in other Holly-related news, the star has seemingly been dealt a fresh blow by her former co-host, Phillip Schofield.

The former This Morning presenter has seemingly made it clear that their friendship is no more by deleting pictures of himself and Holly gtom his Instagram feed.

However, he still has pictures of himself, Alison Hammond, and Josie Gibson though.

“Holly and Phil used to post pictures together for fun, they were huge parts of one another’s lives and they loved to show their viewers how close they are,” a source told the MailOnline.

The fact that Phil appears to have removed them from his page is very telling about how he feels about Holly,” they then added.

Read more: All the stars tipped to play Phillip Schofield in new TV drama about his affair: ‘Expect a blockbuster name’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts on this story.