Holly Willoughby was replaced by Josie Gibson on This Morning today.

At the start of Tuesday’s show, Phillip Schofield and Josie explained why Holly wasn’t on the programme.

Phil said: “Welcome to your Tuesday This Morning. About an hour ago, you [Josie] were on your way to do our live competition in Surrey.

Josie replaced Holly on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Where is Holly Willoughby on This Morning?

“Holly is not here today because she has a tummy bug. She’ll probably be back in tomorrow.”

Josie said she’s been “thrown in the deep end” but was looking forward to doing the show.

She said it was “surreal” and “an honour” to be alongside Phil.

Holly Willoughby has a tummy bug (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say?

Many viewers sent their well-wishes to Holly on Twitter.

One person said: “Get well soon @hollywills.”

Another wrote: “Get better soon Holly!”

A third added: “Aw Holly I was so sad when you aren’t on This Morning today.

Viewers loved having Josie on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

“You and Phil are the best host duo. Get better soon and I hope you’re on tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, others shared their thoughts on Josie.

And most people absolutely loved her.

One tweeted: “Can we keep Josie presenting This Morning, Josie is brill.”

Another said: “Liking Josie already. A natural.”

A third tweeted: “Josie is a natural presenter – it’s about time she got her time in the hotseat!”

However, one person said: “Oh no, we’ve got to put up with Josie all morning long because Holly’s got [a tummy bug].”

Another added: “I don’t know if I can handle Josie today. This is my chill out time before work but…”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

