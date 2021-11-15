This Morning viewers have called for Miriam Margolyes to replace Vanessa Feltz on the show.

Vanessa is the ITV show’s current agony aunt alongside Deidre Sanders.

She regularly appears on This Morning to chat with viewers who call in to get answers about problems in their lives.

However, on today’s show (November 15), actress Miriam instead appeared in Vanessa’s place.

The beloved star was promoting her new Channel 4 show but decided to also lend a hand to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Fans were enjoying Miriam’s quirky personality, so much that many called for This Morning to have her replace Vanessa.

Miriam Margolyes won fans over on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers want Miriam Margolyes to replace Vanessa Feltz

One viewer tweeted: Get rid of Deidre and Vanessa, get Miriam on the show permanently! #ThisMorning.”

A second tweeted: “@thismorning Miriam over Vanessa any day #askMiriam #ThisMorning.”

#ThisMorning Miriam should always do the phone ins. Great advice! And she's right people now jump into bed with each other far, far too soon. — elizabeth scott 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@suzysasha) November 15, 2021

They should let Miriam give advice on the phone ins #ThisMorning — KØUGAN (@kouganray) November 15, 2021

Deidre and Vanessa are shaking watch this, in fear of them being replaced #thismorning — Dave (@DavidMackayyy) November 15, 2021

“Deidre and Vanessa are shaking watch this, in fear of them being replaced #thismorning,” said a third amused fan.

A fourth said: “I’m not a fan of Miriam, particularly, but have to admit she knocks Vanessa out of the park when it comes to common sense advice.”

“I prefer Miriam to Vanessa’s constant waffling labelled as advice. #ThisMorning,” commented a fifth viewer.

Miriam Margolyes shocked viewers when she farted on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

A sixth viewer tweeted: “#ThisMorning Miriam should always do the phone-ins. Great advice! And she’s right people now jump into bed with each other far, far too soon.”

Meanwhile, another added: Miriam has just given the best yet most common sense like advice. So refreshing. @thismorning #ThisMorning.”

Miriam shocks This Morning viewers

Meanwhile, Miriam left Holly and Phil in stitches when she farted just before the show returned from an advert break.

The This Morning duo were left in hysterics as a result of the unfortunate moment.

One viewer then called in to ask Miriam how to stop feeling embarrassed, and the star said: “I definitely feel embarrassed. Mostly at myself. When I said something rude or just now when I farted, momentarily I am embarrassed.

“When you are embarrassed you’re at your most open and charming. Don’t fight it.”

