Rylan Clark is reportedly in the running to replace Eamonn Holmes on the This Morning sofa.

Last week it was reported that Eamonn, 61, was bidding farewell to the ITV daytime show after 15 years.

Reports claim the veteran broadcaster will front his own show on the recently launched GB news channel instead.

Who will replace Eamonn Holmes on This Morning?

Eamonn and his wife Ruth Langsford were dropped from their regular Friday presenting slot late last year to make way for hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

And fan favourite Eamonn recently spoke about his worry that he would get cancelled or sacked.

He said: “It’s a minefield. I worry all the time. I know I’m the most tolerant, caring, open-minded person. But that doesn’t stop me from saying that something is right or wrong or having a joke.”

So will Rylan Clark return to This Morning?

A source told OK! Magazine: “In a dream world, the show would love Rylan to come back.

“He’s a big hit with viewers and had a great rapport with Rochelle Humes when they presented the show together in 2019.”

The source added: “Rylan left the TM family in 2019, and it was a big blow; they’d love him back.”

ED! has contacted reps for This Morning for comment.

Rylan, 33, was a regular presenter on the This Morning sofa from 2014 to 2019.

However, back in 2019, Rylan hit out at former colleagues and rumours began swirling it was about his ITV co-stars.

At the time, Rylan told Closer magazine: “People always ask me if I’m best friends with everyone I work with in telly – but no, not everyone you work with is your friend.

“What’s the point of pretending you’re mates with everyone? Some of the people I work with talk to people like [bleep].”

He has never shed light on who he might have been referring to or from which show though.

