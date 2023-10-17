This Morning viewers pick their replacements for Holly and Phil as iconic couple face pleas: ‘We miss you’

This Morning viewers have picked their replacements for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, and they’re pretty familiar faces!

Fans of the show took to social media recently to beg the duo to come back to This Morning ASAP!

Who’s going to replace these two? (Credit: ITV)

This Morning fans pick their replacements for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Speculation has been rife over who will replace Holly and Phillip as the permanent hosts of This Morning for a couple of weeks now.

And it seems as though some fans have already picked their favourites for the gig.

The favourites in question just so happen to be Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, who hosted the show together for well over a decade between 2006 and 2021.

Fans flocked to one of Eamonn’s latest Instagram posts to beg the Irish broadcaster to come back and host the beloved ITV show.

Fans want Eamonn and Ruth back!

Taking to the comments of Eamonn‘s post, one fan wrote: “Get back on This Morning we miss you.”

“Looking good Mr H come on back to This morning with Ruth you simply where the Best,” another said.

“Miss you and Ruth,” a third wrote. “I wish they would do a poll to see who they want to take over This Morning, bet you and Ruth would be firm favourites ! I don’t watch it since you were both pushed out,” another commented.

Some fans have even taken to Twitter in recent days, pleading for the iconic duo to make a return.

“Time to bring back Eamonn and Ruth,” one fan recently tweeted. “I would bring back Eamonn & Ruth,” another said.

What next for Holly? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

What next for former This Morning star Holly Willoughby?

Meanwhile, there’s also been a lot of speculation over what Holly will do next now she’s left the hit ITV show.

According to the bookies, the star’s most likely gig is, in fact, returning to host the show she’s just left! BitcoinCasinos.com exclusively revealed to ED! that Holly is 5/1 to return to This Morning.

“While a return to the sofa within the next year isn’t off the cards, a move across to The One Show seems likely, according to punters, at 10/1,” a spokesperson for the bookmakers told us.

Holly is also 50/1 to do Strictly, 66/1 to do I’m A Celebrity, and 100/1 to appear on Celebrity SAS.

