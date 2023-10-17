Dermot O’Leary under fire for ‘annoying’ behaviour towards Bake Off winner on This Morning

This Morning host Dermot O’Leary has come under fire for his behaviour towards a Bake Off winner on the show today (Tuesday, October 17).

Fans of the show took to Twitter to slam the 50-year-old earlier today.

Dermot and Alison welcomed Giuseppe Dell’Anno onto the show (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Alison Hammond and Dermot welcome Giuseppe Dell’Anno onto the show.

Giuseppe won the Great British Bake Off back in 2021. The Italian baker was on the show today to whip up a clementine upside-down cake for the presenters during the cooking segment.

Dermot seemed to be very interested in Giuseppe’s baking. However, fans weren’t happy with his behaviour, with many accusing the presenter of repeatedly interrupting his guest.

Dermot came under fire (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers slam Dermot O’Leary

Fans of the show took to Twitter to slam Dermot’s behaviour.

“Dermot, STFU!!” one viewer fumed. “Shut up Dermot ffs!” another ITV snapped.

“Shut up while he’s talking dear god annoying,” a third wrote.

“Shut up and let him talk, for the love of god,” another viewer tweeted.

Isla’s segement was slammed (Credit: ITV)

This Morning sparks backlash with “inappropriate” segment

Yesterday’s episode of This Morning (Monday, October 16) sparked backlash from viewers, with some dubbing one particular segment “inappropriate“.

During the show, Isla Traquair spoke to a man who stalks the streets of Aberdeen while dressed as Pennywise the Clown (from the IT movies).

However, some viewers were not happy with the segment, with some stating that they felt “physically sick” watching it.

“Really?? Absolutely terrified of this and didn’t need to see it so early in the morning. Makes me feel physically sick,” one viewer tweeted.

“Shame I’ve had to turn TV off, as I like This Morning but the clowns aren’t appropriate daytime viewing… interested to know who thought this content was a good idea???” another said.

“This segment is not for people who have a fear of clowns,” a third fumed.

Read more: 5 reasons This Morning bosses should give Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway the main hosting gig now

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.