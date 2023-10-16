This Morning sparks backlash with ‘inappropriate’ segment: ‘Makes me feel physically sick’

Today’s episode of ITV This Morning has sparked backlash from viewers, following a terrifying segment some dubbed as too ‘inappropriate’ for the daytime television show.

In the offending feature, presenter Isla Traquair tracked down a man who stalks the streets of North Ayrshire, Scotland, while dressed as the killer clown Pennywise – from the 2017 movie It. She and the clown then spoke with host Alison Hammond, who joined from the studio.

Presenter Isla Traquair interviewed a ‘killer’ clown on This Morning today (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

ITV This Morning interviews ‘killer’ clown in scary segment

A Facebook account under the name Cole Deimos posts videos of the clown taunting cops and sharing hair-raising rhymes. In her segment, Isla met with the clown for a short interview.

“Everybody from India to the USA wants to know the clown’s identity,” Isla said. “But what is a game without someone to play. Alison Hammond, what do you say?”

“All this clown wants to do is play, people join the games if they choose, it’s up to them if they win or lose,” said the clown.

He continued: “Here’s a message for everyone. Take a look behind you, the game has already begun.”

Alison said: “It’s put the village on the map, everybody wants to come and visit now. I think it’s a great idea.”

The show previously did a segment on scary clowns in 2017 (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Viewers rage over ‘inappropriate’ killer clown segment on This Morning

However, viewers of the show were less enthused. Many took to Twitter (now X) to air their displeasure at what had just unfolded.

“Really?? Absolutely terrified of this and didn’t need to see it so early in the morning. Makes me feel physically sick,” wrote one fan.

@thismorning really?? absolutely terrified of this and didn’t need to see it so early in the morning makes me feel physically sick #pennywise #Clown pic.twitter.com/JmQLYtfkS0 — Michelle (@Meechel82) October 16, 2023

“Shame I’ve had to turn TV off, as I like This Morning but the clowns aren’t appropriate daytime viewing… interested to know who thought this content was a good idea???” asked another.

“This segment is not for people who have a fear of clowns,” said a third.

