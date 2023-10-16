5 reasons This Morning bosses should give Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway the main hosting gig now

Hit ITV show This Morning is currently undergoing its biggest shake-up in 14 years, thanks to the exits of both Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield this year.

But who will be taking over? Well, we think Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard are the perfect candidates. Here are five reasons why ITV should give them the gig right now…

1. They work well together

Not that Holly and Phillip didn’t, of course!

Ben and Kate are old hat now at the presenting game. Both have been fronting Good Morning Britain for years now, proving that not only are they reliable, but they’re very good at what they do too.

Their chemistry is brilliant – and they seem to be mates away from the camera too, which is always a good sign.

It’s no coincidence that they’ve been hosting GMB together for a few years now. That wouldn’t happen if they didn’t work well together…

2. They know how to conduct hard-hitting interviews

Hosting GMB isn’t always sunshine and rainbows. The duo regularly have to conduct hard-hitting interviews with politicians, journalists, and celebrities – and they can’t afford to be soft with them either.

The regulars on This Morning at the moment have, in the past, been criticised for perhaps being too soft with some of their interviews, especially ones where viewers were hoping for more interrogation and less joking around.

Kate and Ben are no strangers to a brutal interview or too – which would be great to watch on This Morning going forwards. Kate knows how to have a difficult conversation too – just watch Life Stories!

3. They are fan favourites

You’ll be hard-pressed to find someone who dislikes Ben or Kate together.

Not only do they work well together and actually like each other behind the scenes, but Ben and Kate are also favourites with the fans.

Just look at the reaction when Ben hosted This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby recently. Fans were on Twitter practically begging ITV to make him a permanent addition to the team.

Kate’s appearances on the show always seem to go down well with fans. ITV have the perfect mix in the palm of their hand…

4. It wouldn’t be too much of a shake-up for ITV or This Morning

The one thing that ITV doesn’t want is for viewers to turn off.

They run the risk of this happening if they shake things up too much in the next few weeks and months.

Hiring two unknown presenters, for example, runs the risk of pushing viewers away. Then again, it might not, but is that a risk that ITV want to run at the moment?

Hiring Kate and Ben to host the show would be a shake-up, but it wouldn’t be that much of a shake-up. Both are familiar with ITV viewers, both are well-liked, and Ben even has experience hosting the show on occasion in the past.

5. It would add some much-needed stability to ITV show This Morning

Let’s be completely honest here – it’s been a rough year for This Morning. Queue-gate, Phillip and Holly falling out, Phillip quitting, Phillip’s affair being exposed, Holly quitting…it’s been non stop.

What This Morning needs now is some stability. A safe pair (or more than one pair) of hands to guide the ship for a bit.

You’re not going to get much more stability than from Kate and Ben (other than, perhaps, Alison and Dermot).

ITV needs reliable hosts with no drama attached. Enter Kate and Ben.

Come on, ITV. You know it makes sense.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

