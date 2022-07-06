This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield ‘irritate’ viewers with ‘bad habit’

This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were called out by fans of the show today.

It seems some pretty picky fans have spotted a “bad habit” of the hosts’ and have taken to Twitter to grumble.

Not only that, one claimed Holly’s been saying the phrase for some time now, alleging that Phil is now “copying” her and joining in too.

This Morning hosts Holly and Phil have an annoying habit, according to viewers (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers spot Holly and Phil’s ‘bad habit’

Taking to Twitter as the hosts presented today’s show (July 6), the trolls pointed out the so-called “bad habit”.

Referring to Holly and Phil’s summer break, one said: “I’m glad it’s Holly and Phil’s ‘sort of’ last day tomorrow, because they’re ‘sort of’ really annoying lately!

“Especially the way they both keep on saying ‘sort of’!” they added.

“Phil is at it now as well. He had ‘sort of’ signature stuff?” they continued, during the segment on gifts for teachers.

“Speak properly ffs, what does that even mean? Stop saying ‘sort of’, he’s copying off Holly now!” they slammed.

“‘Sort of’ and ‘kind of’ again!” came another grumble later in the show.

“It’s sort of annoying,” joked another. “They kind of irritate me when they start saying it,” they chuckled.

“Another bad habit is pausing and saying um, er, ah etc as sentence fillers,” another viewer chipped in.

Holly Willoughby wows in £525 dress today

Over on Holly’s Instagram page, meanwhile, her followers were way more entranced by the star’s appearance.

On the show today, Holly Willoughby wore a gorgeous dress by Love Shack Fancy.

It retails at a whopping £525, but most fans commented on just how pretty the host looked in the dress.

Love the dress on you, but then you look good in anything.

“Beautiful Holly, love the colours on you,” said one.

Another added: “Love the dress on you, but then you look good in anything.”

A third commented: “Absolutely beautiful.”

“Beautiful as usual,” said another fan of the presenter.

