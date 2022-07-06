Ruth Langsford smiling and inset having her hair done
Ruth Langsford shows off striking ‘new look’ on Instagram as she wishes Eamonn ‘good luck’

She's off to the TRIC Awards to support her hubby

By Nancy Brown

Ruth Langsford shared her “new look” with fans on Instagram today (July 6).

The popular Loose Women presenter is known for her gorgeously sleek blonde bob.

However, sharing a backstage shot as she got ready for today’s TRIC Awards, Ruth teased a surprise “new look”.

Ruth Langsford posing on the red carpet smiling
Presenter Ruth is usually seen perfectly coiffed with her blonde bob (Credit: Splash News)

Ruth Langsford shares ‘new look’ on Instagram

The presenter, who is returning to This Morning for a week alongside Rylan Clark this summer, shared a post on her Instagram Stories earlier today.

Love is in the hair.

In the clip, Ruth is seen getting ready for the TRIC Awards, where her husband Eamonn Holmes is up for an award.

Wearing full make-up and a black top, Ruth is seen being coiffed by her hair stylist.

With her hair clearly half done, Ruth can be seen looking bemused as one part of her hair sticks up from the top of her head.

She captioned the shot: “A new look for the TRIC Awards!”

She also added a sticker that said: “Love is in the hair.”

Ruth Langsford shows off her new look on Instagram
Ruth Langsford also added a ‘love is in the hair’ sticker (Credit: Instagram)

‘Good luck darling!’

Ruth also sent husband Eamonn good luck for the ceremony.

He is up for the Best New Presenter Award for his GB News show.

Resharing a picture of her hubby, she said: “Good luck darling.”

Eamonn on his This Morning departure

Last week, Eamonn hit out at ITV in a new interview about his departure from This Morning.

Speaking to the Mirror, Eamonn said: “I wish somebody would show me the email or the letter I was sent to say: ‘Eamonn, this is why this is coming to an end.’

“But to tell lies, that I left them to go to GB News… I didn’t – they left me. Let’s get it straight. They left me – I don’t care, because our audience is only up,” he claimed.

Ruth, meanwhile, is set to return to This Morning for a week this summer.

Rylan Clark announced the news on the show last month, saying he was returning with his “TV mum” by his side.

