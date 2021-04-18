This Morning host Holly Willoughby has left fans gutted by revealing she’s missing another week of the daytime TV show.

The presenter’s followers shared their disappointment after she confirmed she would be off screens for longer than they thought.

Last week, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary – the show’s Friday presenters – replaced Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield as their Easter break continued.

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond have been hosting This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly Willoughby say about This Morning?

Now, Holly has confirmed she’s going to be off for another week, with Rochelle Humes replacing her.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-three confirmed viewers would have The Saturdays singer on their screens instead of her.

Read more: This Morning viewers baffled by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s absence

Posting a sweet snap of herself with her son Chester, six, Holly teased that she was working on an exciting new project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

And she promised fans she would share details of it soon.

The star shared a snap of herself lying on the ground outside, a cuppa and a pen and pad in front of her.

Chester, meanwhile, was half visible lying on top of her.

Will miss you again this week but so looking forward to hearing what you’ve got to share.

Holly wrote in the caption: “Vitamin D, caffeine and a side order of distraction from Chester

“Working on something else next week which I can’t wait to share with you all…”

She added, tagging her pal Rochelle: “Thank you to the lovely @rochellehumes for keeping my side of the sofa warm…”

Holly confirmed Rochelle will be on this week instead (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Holly’s fans react?

In the comments, Holly’s followers were excited to hear her news but admitted being gutted that she wouldn’t be on This Morning for another week.

One said, “So no This Morning this week with you” with a tearful emoji.

Another wrote: “I’ll miss you.”

Read more: Piers Morgan rejects Holly Willoughby’s well-meaning advice after his GMB exit

A third said: “Will miss you again this week but so looking forward to hearing what you’ve got to share.”

“Gutted you’re not on TM for another week,” said a fourth.

A This Morning spokesperson told ED!: “Holly is on a pre-planned week off this week and Rochelle will be presenting This Morning with Phillip.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.