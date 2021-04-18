Holly Willoughby and Rochelle Humes
TV

This Morning host Holly Willoughby disappoints fans as she confirms another week off

She confirmed the news on Instagram

By Richard Bell
| Updated:

This Morning host Holly Willoughby has left fans gutted by revealing she’s missing another week of the daytime TV show.

The presenter’s followers shared their disappointment after she confirmed she would be off screens for longer than they thought.

Last week, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary – the show’s Friday presenters – replaced Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield as their Easter break continued.

This Morning
Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond have been hosting This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly Willoughby say about This Morning?

Now, Holly has confirmed she’s going to be off for another week, with Rochelle Humes replacing her.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-three confirmed viewers would have The Saturdays singer on their screens instead of her.

Read more: This Morning viewers baffled by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s absence

Posting a sweet snap of herself with her son Chester, six, Holly teased that she was working on an exciting new project.

And she promised fans she would share details of it soon.

The star shared a snap of herself lying on the ground outside, a cuppa and a pen and pad in front of her.

Chester, meanwhile, was half visible lying on top of her.

Will miss you again this week but so looking forward to hearing what you’ve got to share.

Holly wrote in the caption: “Vitamin D, caffeine and a side order of distraction from Chester

“Working on something else next week which I can’t wait to share with you all…”

She added, tagging her pal Rochelle: “Thank you to the lovely @rochellehumes for keeping my side of the sofa warm…”

Holly confirmed Rochelle will be on this week instead (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Holly’s fans react?

In the comments, Holly’s followers were excited to hear her news but admitted being gutted that she wouldn’t be on This Morning for another week.

One said, “So no This Morning this week with you” with a tearful emoji.

Another wrote: “I’ll miss you.”

Read more: Piers Morgan rejects Holly Willoughby’s well-meaning advice after his GMB exit

A third said: “Will miss you again this week but so looking forward to hearing what you’ve got to share.”

“Gutted you’re not on TM for another week,” said a fourth.

A This Morning spokesperson told ED!: “Holly is on a pre-planned week off this week and Rochelle will be presenting This Morning with Phillip.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

fans of the graham norton show slam him for tom cruise appearance
The Graham Norton Show: Tom Cruise slammed by viewers for dominating Friday’s episode
zoe henry in coronation street Credit: rex
Coronation Street fans stunned as they spot Emmerdale star Zoe Henry aka vet Rhona Goskirk
Prince Harry looked anxious at Prince Philip's funeral
Prince Harry looked ‘anxious and impatient’ during Prince Philip’s funeral according to body language expert
prince andrew and prince harry
Prince Andrew ‘sympathetic to Prince Harry amid frostiness from Royal Family’
camilla funeral prince philip
Duchess Camilla: Touching funeral tribute to Prince Philip revealed
prince charles and prince harry
Prince Charles ‘set to confront Prince Harry’ as they visit Prince Philip tributes